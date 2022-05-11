ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Washington, MD

Capitol Region Rooftop Bars Going Viral On TikTok

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
Enjoy some drinks at these popular rooftop bars. Photo Credit: bridgesward from Pixabay

Looking for a new place to sip on some cocktails this summer?

Here are a few rooftop bars in and near D.C. that have gone viral recently on TikTok:

Smoke & Mirrors: 867 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003

The Rooftop DC: 476 K St, NW Rooftop Level, Washington, DC 20001

Replay at Pose Rooftop Lounge: 201 Waterfront St, Fort Washington, MD 20744

