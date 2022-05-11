Capitol Region Rooftop Bars Going Viral On TikTok

A summer camp for kids who like to tinker.That’s one way to sum up Camp Invention, a nonprofit summer enrichment program for kindergarten-through-sixth-graders that incorporates hands-on activities to promote science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) learning.A partnership between th…
This story has been updated. At least eight people are dead after a gunman opened fire inside a supermarket in upstate New York, according to multiple reports. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14 in Buffalo, at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue. The shooter is in custody,...
WASHINGTON - If you caught Tuesday night’s Washington Nationals game against the New York Mets, you likely saw an unexpected four-legged guest in the outfield: a rat!. For years, the District has had a serious rodent issue, but now one neighborhood association is calling for an investigation into the city’s trash can contracts.
The boat bar has opened for summer at Hello Betty, the new seafood restaurant at Pike & Rose. It is located inside the Canopy by Hilton hotel at 940 Rose Avenue. But you can take a short cut right to the bar through the blue and yellow door on the Grand Park Avenue side of the hotel. A christening ceremony will be held for the boat bar - and, yes, it is a real boat - on May 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM, and will include a complimentary champagne toast.
A Washington, D.C.-based restaurant chain specializing in steak and frites is headed to Baltimore. Medium Rare will open a restaurant at the Rotunda retail and residential development in Hampden, owner Mark Bucher said. The concept will take over 3,000 square feet of what was once the CineBistro, including the erstwhile movie theater's kitchen space.
ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz announced is it teaming up with the Baltimore-based Goetze's Candy Company, Inc. to introduce a series of Cow Tales flavor-inspired seasonal milkshakes. Beginning today, Sheetz customers can enjoy a pair of limited-edition milkshakes, Caramel and Cream and Strawberry and Cream. Both shakes are flavored with...
Updated story: ID Released Of Accused 18-Year-Old Gunman In Mass Shooting Of 10 At Buffalo SupermarketThis story has been updated.Ten people are dead after a teenage gunman live-steaming the event who is now in custody opened fire inside a supermarket in Buffalo in what authorities say was a racial…
Calling all wannabe actors of all ages. A new TV series streaming on Peacock -- "Poker Face" -- is looking for extras from ages 9 to adults to play restaurant customers and staff.The show, which stars Benjamin Bratt and Natasha Lyonne, is looking to cast local Orange County adults and kids between …
Some improvements have been completed at one of Long Island’s most popular parks. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the completion of a near $4 million improvement project at the Hempstead Lake State Park to enhance public access to the park and lake, which represents the largest body of freshwater in Nassau County.
Restaurant’s legacy in Kristin Simons’s life for the last 24 years. “Our first date was at Clyde’s of Reston in December of 1998,” said local Kristin Simons about her and her husband Chris. Kristin and Chris have been going to Clyde’s for almost as long as the restaurant has been open in the Reston Town Center.
Who knew such hyperlocal news as the closing of the 7-Eleven on P Street in Georgetown would make the national television news more than 7,000 miles away?. The May 9th Georgetowner story about the P Street 7-Eleven that ran online was picked up by Ethiopian national TV — Ethiopia News Zehabesha 4 News | ዘ-ሐበሻ የዕለቱ ዜና.
The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island is now among the highest of the state's 10 regions as New York continues to combat the latest surge of the virus. According to the latest update from the state Department of Health, the seven-day average COVID-19 infection rate in Nassau and Suffolk rose to 10.50 percent, up from below 10 percent just three days earlier.
Authorities have issued a public health alert over ready-to-eat General Tso Chicken meals that were sold at markets, including in New York. The meals may contain milk, which is not declared on the store’s product label, according to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service…
Most reporting on the local housing markets focuses on prices and sales in the Washington metro region, such as the Maryland suburbs, but zooming out and looking at statewide data for Maryland shows a wide spread in home prices. Maryland Realtors’ monthly report on statewide residential real estate transactions breaks...
A woman and a man were killed and another man was injured in three separate shootings Friday in Washington, D.C., police said. The Metropolitan Police Department was called to the first shooting in the 200 block of Upshur Street about 5:25 p.m. Officers initially found evidence of a shooting but no victim, police said.
The Tampa, Fla.–based fast-food chain Checkers & Rally announced in a release Wednesday that a truck carrying parts of the eatery's pop-up building will travel through the streets of the city, where residents can then watch crews assemble the pieces on a lot located at 9540 Liberia Avenue.
