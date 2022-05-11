What's Up Doc? How often are guns involved as a cause of death in the United States

Q: How often are guns involved as a cause of death in the United States?

A: Suicide was the 10th overall leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020, the first time it has been in the top 10; over half these involved guns (24,292 of the 45,979 suicides). The homicide rate rose from 6 per 100,000 in 2019 to almost 8 per 100,000 in 2020, a 30 percent increase and in the top 30 overall causes of death. Guns were involved in over three-quarters of these murders (19,384 of the 24,576 homicides). Doing the math, we see that between suicides and homicides, guns were the leading cause of someone’s death behind only (in order, starting with the most common) heart disease, cancer, COVID-19, accidents, stroke, chronic breathing diseases (such as COPD), Alzheimer’s, diabetes, flu/pneumonia, all cause suicides and kidney disease.

The U.S. childhood mortality rate is higher than any other wealthy nation, and gun violence is a major driver of this concerning statistic. In 2020, for the first time ever, guns were the overall leading cause of death in the U.S. for those under age 19 (surpassing car accidents, drug overdoses and even all cancers combined). A teen in the U.S. is over 50 times more likely to be killed by a gunshot than in any other industrialized country. In addition, over 10,000 children under the age of 20 are nonfatally wounded by a firearm (about 16 per 100,000) each year, and overall these injuries are more severe than injuries from other childhood trauma.

The almost 400 million guns in the U.S. (about 120 guns per 100 people) make them by far more common than in any other country in the world (Yemen ranks second with less than 60 guns per 100 people, and for comparison Canada has under 35 guns per 100 people). There is at least one firearm in 40 percent of U.S. households with children, and almost 2 million kids live in a house with an unlocked and loaded gun.

There are many things that can immediately be done to address this health crisis:

Require and improve background checks for all gun purchases (over 80 percent of Americans support this).

This should include aggressively preventing those with serious mental illness from getting access to guns. Motivated in part by the tragedy of the Sandy Hook school shootings, a regulation to have those who are receiving care for serious mental health issues within the Social Security Administration System to be entered into the National Instant Criminal Background Check System was initiated. Foolishly, President Trump rescinded this regulation shortly after taking office.This regulation needs to be reinstated.

States that require background checks and mandatory waiting periods have lower suicide rates than states without these safeguards; let’s make these a national requirement.

States that restrict access to assault weapons have the lowest per capita homicide rates; let’s make this a national policy.

Address the types of guns and ammunition available (such as automatic and semiautomatic weapons, large ammunition capacity guns, armor-piercing bullets and other weapons designed for warfare as opposed to personal defense or hunting), and implement other technology improvements (such as fingerprint sensitive high-tech gun locks, loaded chamber indicators, magazine disconnect devices and trigger locks).

Improve education, knowledge and practice of gun safety (over half of all gun-owner households with children do not lock their guns to prevent inappropriate access; nearly all unintentional childhood shootings occur in or around the home). All states require a written and practical test to get a driver’s license, but even requiring a license/permit to own a gun is variable between states; let’s make this a national requirement.

Improve access to mental health care (this will also help address the increase in overall suicides noted above).

Research into automobile safety was crucial in driving down the rate of car accident fatalities; there needs to be more research to find ways to address gun violence. Although the $25 million approved in 2020 for research into ways to address gun violence (split between the CDC and NIH) is finally more than the zero it had been for over 20 years after the 1996 Dickey Amendment prohibited funding for this kind of research, that is still a trivial amount of research support for such a critical and prevalent issue.

Our politicians continue to send their condolences to the families of people killed in shootings, but have not taken sufficient actions to actually address the issue. In an effort to improve the safety and health of our population I ask everyone to contact their elected officials and demand they take action.

Jeff Hersh, Ph.D., M.D., can be reached at DrHersh@juno.com.