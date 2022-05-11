ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

May 11 Police Briefs

By Dick Cook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 1410 Mack Smith Road (violation of conditions of release):. Police came into contact with a male subject at the Budgetel Inn after police were notified about a woman yelling for help. The woman has an active order of protection against the...

Municipal Court Docket for May 17

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, May 17. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Lorenzo Bell – Fail to Appear, Cancelled License, Traffic Control Violation, No Insurance. Matthew Brown – Possession Meth, Possession Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia. Clarence...
EAST RIDGE, TN
Former THP trooper requests bond following 2 arrests

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) appeared virtually in Judge Jim Goodwin’s Sullivan County courtroom Friday morning. During the hearing at 9 a.m., news broke that Nicholas Collins’ legal counsel had requested a bond offer “two days ago” after Goodwin denied the bond in late March. The rejection […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Suspect charged in Charleston holdup

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators have charged a suspect in a violent holdup Thursday of a gas station. It happened at the BP fuel station on Hiwassee Street in Charleston around 1 PM. The Sheriff says a man wearing a mask produced a handgun. He says the...
CHARLESTON, TN
Police looking for Dollar General hold-up suspect

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police are looking for the person who robbed a Dollar General store in East Ridge at gunpoint. It happened at around 9:30 Monday night at the Dollar General in the 39-hundred block of Ringgold Road. The suspect is described as thin. He stands about...
EAST RIDGE, TN
East Ridge, TN
Chattanooga, TN
East Ridge, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Sevierville police find man dead during welfare check

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Police Department officials said they found a man dead during a welfare check Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 2:14 p.m., according to a release from the department. Officers responded to a home on Jasmine Trail for the check after a man living there failed to show up for scheduled interviews with officers.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Authorities searching for missing McMinn Co. runaway

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office has asked for information to assist in locating a missing runaway teenage girl. Karis Hopper, 15, reportedly ran away from her home on Country Road 275 near Niota on Sunday, May 8, around 6:00 p.m. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said she was reported to have left in a small dark pickup truck.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
Burglary roundup of suspects and goods in northwest Georgia

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Investigators in northwest Georgia are rounding up suspects in a lot of burglaries on both sides of the state line. Plus various breakins on US forestry and State of Georgia lands. Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport has posted photos of some of the stolen property.
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
Andy Ledford charged with business robbery

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has charged Andy Ledford with a burglary early Tuesday morning. A business owner contract the department around 4 AM that his surveillance system alerted him that a man was going through his warehouse and office space. They also got...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Four Arrested for Drugs and Theft

Floyd County Police arrested four individuals, Jason Ray Collins, 46 of Kingston, John Paul Sauls, 37 of Rome, Sascha Nicole Lorraina Kirkpatrick, 27 of Rome, and Kenneth Kevin Lewis, 54 of Rome, at Lewis’ Chulio Road home on various drug and theft charges. Reports said that investigators found the...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Retired CPD Captain Killed In Motorcycle Accident Friday

Retired Cookeville Police Captain Bobby Anderson was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday morning at 50-years-old. Anderson was driving a 2019 Honda Goldwing motorcycle in the area of Buffalo Valley Road near Eagles Landing Drive. The accident involved Anderson’s motorcycle and a dump truck. The Cookeville Police Department responded...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Giles County charges three people with murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Department released new information on Friday in the investigation of a recent shooting south of Pulaski. Officials with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department confirm three have been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to this case:. Joseph Bowen.
GILES COUNTY, TN
Body discovered following house fire in Greene County

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A body was discovered following a house fire in Greene County on Wednesday evening. According to a news release from the Greene County Sheriffs Office Greene County 911 received a call about a structure fire at a home on Crockett Timbers. The news release details units from the Limestone, Nolichuckey, Embreeville, Newmansville, […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Civilian diligence cracks missing person case

Sewanee, Tenn. – On Jan 29, 2018, Campora Family Resource Center Life Skills Teacher, Barbara King Ladd, with the Franklin County School District, came across a newspaper article that was asking the public for help with identifying “The 1985 Marion County John Doe.” The article was written by Ben Benton of the Chattanooga Times. Ben had been contacted by Larry Davis, the investigator for the 12th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, who wanted to bring attention to the case, so the man could be identified. Larry Davis was the original investigator when the body was discovered dumped off of interstate 24 on Dec 16, 1985. Over the years, Larry worked hard to keep the case from going completely cold. It was one of two cases, Larry hoped to solve before he retired.
MARION COUNTY, TN

