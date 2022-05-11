May 11 Police Briefs

Sewanee, Tenn. – On Jan 29, 2018, Campora Family Resource Center Life Skills Teacher, Barbara King Ladd, with the Franklin County School District, came across a newspaper article that was asking the public for help with identifying “The 1985 Marion County John Doe.” The article was written by Ben Benton of the Chattanooga Times. Ben had been contacted by Larry Davis, the investigator for the 12th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, who wanted to bring attention to the case, so the man could be identified. Larry Davis was the original investigator when the body was discovered dumped off of interstate 24 on Dec 16, 1985. Over the years, Larry worked hard to keep the case from going completely cold. It was one of two cases, Larry hoped to solve before he retired.

