This week’s Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week goes to Jackson Roberts of the Boone Central boys track & field team. Last Tuesday at the B-4 District Meet at Columbus, he won three events on the day to qualify for the State Championships and also qualified for another event. Roberts won the 110 Hurdles in 14.72, the 300 Hurdles in 40.10, was part of a winning 4X400 Relay that set a school record in 3:27.79, and was an extra qualifier after placing fourth in the Long Jump at 21’5.

