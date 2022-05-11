ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Which Lehigh Valley hospitals are safest? Survey grades them all in twice-a-year review.

By Pamela Sroka-Holzmann
 3 days ago
Nonprofit health-care watchdog The Leapfrog Group on Tuesday released its spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grades, evaluating hospitals nationwide using more than 30 measures of patient safety data. The Washington, D.C.-based organization says the aim is to keep patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors when visiting a certain...

WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings in our area

Rene and Grisellies Benique have opened Ezekiel 47 Cafe at 10 S. Fifth Ave., off Fifth and Penn avenues, in West Reading. The name is in honor of the 47th chapter of the Book of Ezekiel from the Old Testament. The couple serves coffee, tea, sandwiches and more at the cafe, which has an atmosphere of rustic and artistic ambience.
ECONOMY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Hazleton, PA
City
Easton, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Muhlenberg Township, PA
Schuylkill and Carbon County Dive Teams Called to Reservoir near Tamaqua

Schuylkill and Carbon County Dive Teams are responding a reservoir near Tamaqua Saturday morning. Around 8:15am, dive teams from Mahanoy City, Schuylkill Haven, Ryan Township, and Lehighton were called to the Lower Owl Creek Reservoirs along Owl Creek Road between Tamaqua and Coaldale for an SUV in the water. The...
TAMAQUA, PA
Daily Voice

Support Surges For Hunterdon County Woman In Medically Induced Coma After Massive Condo Fire

Support is on the rise for a Hunterdon County woman who remains in critical condition with severe burns after a massive condo fire caused her to lose everything. Gabrielle Carisone, 28, was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown with third-degree burns and put into a medically induced coma after her condominium in Union Township, Hunterdon County went up in flames in the middle of the night on Sunday, May 1, according to a GoFundMe and a report from NJ.com.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Early morning fire in Hamilton Township, Monroe Co.

Hamilton TWP., Pa. - Firefighters responded to a fire on the 100 block of Bull Run Road. The fire was called in just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, and officials say there was nobody in the home. No injuries were reported. Update: An earlier version of this article incorrectly listed...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Abortion rights rally in Bethlehem among hundreds of demonstrations across U.S. (PHOTOS)

Chants echoed amid megaphone siren wails and the honking horns of passersby as abortion rights advocates rallied Saturday morning in Bethlehem. Planned Parenthood organized and promoted “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies across the U.S. in response to the leak earlier this month of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade will be overturned.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Ex-Allentown cop who stole from charity should’ve forfeited his pension | Turkeys & Trophies

If you steal $315,000 from a charity established to provide financial protection for volunteer firefighters, you don’t get to keep collecting your public pension. This isn’t a statement that should require much deliberation, but former Allentown police officer Corey Edward Cole Jr. apparently felt otherwise. Cole pleaded guilty in January 2020 to the theft from the Fireman’s Relief Fund Association of Lehigh Township, where he previously served as treasurer. But Cole’s sentencing was delayed while he fought with the City of Allentown over his pension. The fight dragged out for so long that Cole withdrew the guilty plea. He rightfully lost and will not get his pension. With that matter now resolved, Cole this month re-entered his plea and will finally be sentenced for his crimes on July 13. It’s a shame that the city had to go through such an arduous process for a resolution that is obvious to anyone who knows the difference between right and wrong. If Cole, who prosecutors say spent the loot on online shopping and entertainment, sincerely wanted to pay back his debt to society, he could’ve started by voluntarily forfeiting his pension instead of fighting for two years to keep it. This is something we hope Northampton County President Judge Michael J. Koury can take into consideration before he hands down the sentence.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

New microscopy distribution and service center coming to Bethlehem, expected to create jobs

Evident Corporation is building a new distribution and service center at the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII in Bethlehem. The company is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Olympus Corp. It manufactures microscopes, videoscopes, X-ray analyzers and other medtech equipment. It formed last year after Olympus split off its Scientific Solutions business as part of a divesting strategy.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Kristen Walters

Affordable senior housing apartment community set to open in Bucks County this month

By the end of May, a new affordable senior housing community is set to open in Bucks County, PA. Monkey Business (Canva Pro license) At a time when the cost of senior housing for those aged 55 and older is skyrocketing, Sellersville Senior Residences is opening a new affordable option at 801 East Clymer Avenue in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, to those who meet specific income qualifications.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: New Funding Will Establish Summer Manufacturing Camps, Introduce Students to New Career Options in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT), a charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to introduce students to careers in manufacturing through Summer Manufacturing Camps throughout Pennsylvania. “It is vital for Pennsylvania students to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
