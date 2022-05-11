Which Lehigh Valley hospitals are safest? Survey grades them all in twice-a-year review.

If you steal $315,000 from a charity established to provide financial protection for volunteer firefighters, you don’t get to keep collecting your public pension. This isn’t a statement that should require much deliberation, but former Allentown police officer Corey Edward Cole Jr. apparently felt otherwise. Cole pleaded guilty in January 2020 to the theft from the Fireman’s Relief Fund Association of Lehigh Township, where he previously served as treasurer. But Cole’s sentencing was delayed while he fought with the City of Allentown over his pension. The fight dragged out for so long that Cole withdrew the guilty plea. He rightfully lost and will not get his pension. With that matter now resolved, Cole this month re-entered his plea and will finally be sentenced for his crimes on July 13. It’s a shame that the city had to go through such an arduous process for a resolution that is obvious to anyone who knows the difference between right and wrong. If Cole, who prosecutors say spent the loot on online shopping and entertainment, sincerely wanted to pay back his debt to society, he could’ve started by voluntarily forfeiting his pension instead of fighting for two years to keep it. This is something we hope Northampton County President Judge Michael J. Koury can take into consideration before he hands down the sentence.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO