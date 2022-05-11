Which Lehigh Valley hospitals are safest? Survey grades them all in twice-a-year review.
By Pamela Sroka-Holzmann
LehighValleyLive.com
3 days ago
Nonprofit health-care watchdog The Leapfrog Group on Tuesday released its spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grades, evaluating hospitals nationwide using more than 30 measures of patient safety data. The Washington, D.C.-based organization says the aim is to keep patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors when visiting a certain...
Lehigh and Northampton counties are experiencing “high” community levels of COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, based on calculations released Thursday. That means the CDC recommends:. Wear a mask indoors in public. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have...
Two Republicans hope to earn their party’s vote Tuesday to go up against incumbent Democrat Susan Wild this fall. Kevin Dellicker and Lisa Scheller are running in the Republican primary election on May 17 for the 7th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. That seat is held by Wild, a two-term incumbent.
Rene and Grisellies Benique have opened Ezekiel 47 Cafe at 10 S. Fifth Ave., off Fifth and Penn avenues, in West Reading. The name is in honor of the 47th chapter of the Book of Ezekiel from the Old Testament. The couple serves coffee, tea, sandwiches and more at the cafe, which has an atmosphere of rustic and artistic ambience.
As the stealth omicron surge continues, Pennsylvania is averaging just over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases per day over the last week, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Specifically, the state’s case rate has increased to 3,112 in the last week as case numbers continue to climb. The...
Last year when Malvern resident Natanya Sortland jumped from a 10-story Lancaster building, she wanted Chester County residents to join her, but do not worry, it is for a good cause, writes Richard Ilgenfritz for the Daily Local News. The Eyedrop is a rappelling fundraiser for VisionCorps, a Pennsylvania nonprofit...
Schuylkill and Carbon County Dive Teams are responding a reservoir near Tamaqua Saturday morning. Around 8:15am, dive teams from Mahanoy City, Schuylkill Haven, Ryan Township, and Lehighton were called to the Lower Owl Creek Reservoirs along Owl Creek Road between Tamaqua and Coaldale for an SUV in the water. The...
Thanks to COVID-19, there was no Memorial Day parade in Easton in 2020. The parade will return Monday, May 30, after the two-year hiatus, according to a news release. This year marks the 123rd Memorial Day Parade in Easton’s history, the release says. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m....
Support is on the rise for a Hunterdon County woman who remains in critical condition with severe burns after a massive condo fire caused her to lose everything. Gabrielle Carisone, 28, was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown with third-degree burns and put into a medically induced coma after her condominium in Union Township, Hunterdon County went up in flames in the middle of the night on Sunday, May 1, according to a GoFundMe and a report from NJ.com.
Northampton County residents should not panic next Friday morning when they see military helicopters landing and taking off in the area. The Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters will visit Braden Airpark in Forks Township for the U.S. Army Charlie Company 1/109th Infantry Regiment. The exercise will run from 8-9 a.m....
Hamilton TWP., Pa. - Firefighters responded to a fire on the 100 block of Bull Run Road. The fire was called in just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, and officials say there was nobody in the home. No injuries were reported. Update: An earlier version of this article incorrectly listed...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
Chants echoed amid megaphone siren wails and the honking horns of passersby as abortion rights advocates rallied Saturday morning in Bethlehem. Planned Parenthood organized and promoted “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies across the U.S. in response to the leak earlier this month of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade will be overturned.
If you steal $315,000 from a charity established to provide financial protection for volunteer firefighters, you don’t get to keep collecting your public pension. This isn’t a statement that should require much deliberation, but former Allentown police officer Corey Edward Cole Jr. apparently felt otherwise. Cole pleaded guilty in January 2020 to the theft from the Fireman’s Relief Fund Association of Lehigh Township, where he previously served as treasurer. But Cole’s sentencing was delayed while he fought with the City of Allentown over his pension. The fight dragged out for so long that Cole withdrew the guilty plea. He rightfully lost and will not get his pension. With that matter now resolved, Cole this month re-entered his plea and will finally be sentenced for his crimes on July 13. It’s a shame that the city had to go through such an arduous process for a resolution that is obvious to anyone who knows the difference between right and wrong. If Cole, who prosecutors say spent the loot on online shopping and entertainment, sincerely wanted to pay back his debt to society, he could’ve started by voluntarily forfeiting his pension instead of fighting for two years to keep it. This is something we hope Northampton County President Judge Michael J. Koury can take into consideration before he hands down the sentence.
A low pressure system moving into the Lehigh Valley region Saturday is bringing the potential for showers and scattered thunderstorms amid “quite humid” air, the National Weather Service said. That’s after morning fog burns off, with a weather service dense fog advisory set to expire at 10 a.m....
HARRISBURG — The only online federal database that allows people to see whether their home or property was contaminated with toxic chemicals used to make drugs like methamphetamine significantly undercounts the number of sites in Pennsylvania, according to data obtained by Spotlight PA. Similar reporting discrepancies exist in neighboring...
Evident Corporation is building a new distribution and service center at the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII in Bethlehem. The company is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Olympus Corp. It manufactures microscopes, videoscopes, X-ray analyzers and other medtech equipment. It formed last year after Olympus split off its Scientific Solutions business as part of a divesting strategy.
By the end of May, a new affordable senior housing community is set to open in Bucks County, PA. Monkey Business (Canva Pro license) At a time when the cost of senior housing for those aged 55 and older is skyrocketing, Sellersville Senior Residences is opening a new affordable option at 801 East Clymer Avenue in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, to those who meet specific income qualifications.
Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT), a charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to introduce students to careers in manufacturing through Summer Manufacturing Camps throughout Pennsylvania. “It is vital for Pennsylvania students to...
Pennsylvania travelers now have a year to get a federal REAL ID before it become a requirement for domestic air travel. The new documentation is being phased in as legacy verifications for boarding fade into history. Kiley Koscinski filed a first-class explanation on the issue for WHYY. After several pandemic-related...
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Visit venue websites to learn about COVID-19 safety precautions in effect. Art/Museums. ONGOING. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different...
Comments / 1