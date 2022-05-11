WSGW Morning Team Show: May 11, 2022 (Wednesday)

This summer, the 2022 STEM Learning Ecosystems Community of Practice is back in the Great Lakes Bay Region for the first time since 2019. From June 20-22, global leaders in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) will gather in Bay City for the People, Planet, Prosperity conference. The conference will feature collaboration among educators, workforce professionals, business leaders, policymakers, government officials, community and nonprofit organizations and other active participants in STEM education, workforce and economic development, for the purpose of building thriving communities. Practical strategies will be shared for how communities can use STEM to drive gains in equity, social mobility and efforts to safeguard the environment. This also provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Michigan stakeholders to gather innovative ideas right here at home from STEM leaders all around the world.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO