Midland, MI

WSGW Morning Team Show: May 11, 2022 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU….. New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU….. *************************************************************. Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie’s Valley Lutheran JV Baseball Team has a fun time at Dow Diamond yesterday (runs...

Wildfire 30% Contained in Northern Michigan

Michigan Department of Natural Resources firefighters and local partners are continuing efforts to contain the Blue Lakes Fire in Montmorency and Cheboygan counties. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the fire covered an estimated 2,300 acres and is roughly 30% contained. Evacuations have occurred at the Black River Ranch, where 12...
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI
Wildfire near Laguna Beach destroys more than 20 homes

Crews battled a fast-moving wildfire outside Los Angles overnight that authorities estimated had destroyed more than 20 high-priced homes and forced evacuations, CBS Los Angeles reports. The blaze, already dubbed The Coastal Fire, broke out in brush between the cities of Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach just before 3 p.m. local time and quickly spread to residential areas.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
People, Planet, Prosperity Conference to Bring Global STEM Leaders to GLBR

This summer, the 2022 STEM Learning Ecosystems Community of Practice is back in the Great Lakes Bay Region for the first time since 2019. From June 20-22, global leaders in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) will gather in Bay City for the People, Planet, Prosperity conference. The conference will feature collaboration among educators, workforce professionals, business leaders, policymakers, government officials, community and nonprofit organizations and other active participants in STEM education, workforce and economic development, for the purpose of building thriving communities. Practical strategies will be shared for how communities can use STEM to drive gains in equity, social mobility and efforts to safeguard the environment. This also provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Michigan stakeholders to gather innovative ideas right here at home from STEM leaders all around the world.
BAY CITY, MI
Area Highway Awash In Milk

Friday the 13th got off to a bad start for a couple of Thumb area drivers. The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office reports at 7:33 AM deputies responded to a crash that occured on M-81 near Graf Road in Indianfields Township. Sgt. Jordan Wade investigated the accident and determined that...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Court Moves Gleason Case to Livingston County

The case of Genesee County Clerk John Gleason’s alleged misconduct in office will be moved out of Genesee County. To avoid a conflict of interest, the Michigan Court Administrative Office approved moving the case to Livingston County. Gleason is accused of witness bribing, intimidating and interfering, plus willful neglect of duty following a two year investigation into his actions by the Tuscola County Prosecutor’s office. Gleason allegedly coerced or intimidated two female staffers after they raised concerns over his conduct. He has been ordered to refrain from any work on elections while the case is in court.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Louisiana security guard accused of helping 3 incarcerated teens escape

Louisiana authorities are searching for three juvenile inmates who escaped from a detention facility, allegedly with the help of a 21-year-old security guard, the state police said Saturday. Tyjuan Lafitte, 17; Na’varaya Lane, 17; and Jeremiah Durham, 15; all escaped from the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta just before 3:00...
LOUISIANA STATE
Infant Death Under Investigation in Saginaw

Source: Saginaw Police Dept. Police in Saginaw are investigating the death of a seven-month-old. Police were dispatched to a home on 22nd St. near Lapeer St. Thursday, May 12 around 7:30 a.m. after the boy’s parents called 9-1-1 to say their child was not breathing. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAGINAW, MI
MBS International Airport Holds Mock-Crash Disaster Response Training

A closer look at artificial victims of the MBS International Airport Disaster training scenario (Photo 5-12-2022, Dave Maurer; WSGW) MBS International Airport held a disaster exercise this morning that involved the simulated crash of a commercial airliner. The exercise simulated a crash involving a fuselage fire, fatalities, and injuries among...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
GLB Region Hopes to Attract Business During Economic Development Week

This is Economic Development Week, and a plan has been launched to attract new businesses to an 8-county region including, Saginaw, Bay and Midland. It’s an effort to help the area recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been branded “Great Lakes Bay Michigan-Centered.” Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot and Isabella Counties are part of the collaborative. Seven regional economic development organizations have launched the initiative to bring investment in targeted industries by promoting regional assets to decision makers of companies through site selection, and to engage key stakeholders in promoting the benefits of doing business in the region.
SAGINAW, MI
Saginaw County Commission Fills Vacant Board Seat

The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners has Republican Tracey Slodowski to the seat vacated by James Theisen last month. The unaninmous vote brings the board back to 11 members. Slodowski will represent the county’s District 5 seat, which encompasses the townships of Jonesfield, Lakefield, Richland, and Thomas until this November’s election. Since 2016, Slodowski has served as clerk in Lakefield Township- a seat she will vacate after her commission appointment – and began working as a deputy clerk in Jonesfield Township since 2018, as well as in St. Charles Township from 2020 through 21.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

