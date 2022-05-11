ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

North Carolina math lover wins nearly $200K in lottery by playing first digits of pi

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXUFm_0fa8IQJh00

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina math lover’s fondness for pi helped him score a sweet victory in the state’s lottery.

According to WRAL and WNCN, Jonathan Ruby, 64, of Raleigh, said his numbers for the Nov. 28 Cash 5 drawing came from the first digits of the mathematical concept – 3.1415. His ticket and two others matched the winning numbers of 3-14-15-31-41 to nab one-third of the $578,823 jackpot, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release Tuesday.

“I’ve always been an extremely big math person,” Ruby, a bartender, said in a statement, adding that he “kept seeing that number” throughout his life.

“I even lived at a 314 address as a child,” he said, according to the lottery.

Ruby, who purchased his ticket at Han-Dee Hugo’s on Hillsborough Street, won $192,941 but ended up taking home $137,012 after tax withholdings, the lottery said. He plans to use his winnings to pay bills and contribute to his retirement savings, according to the news release.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

2 NC cities among top 25 places to retire in America

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have been named two of the top 25 places to retire in America, according to Forbes’ “Best Places To Retire In 2022” list.  “Forbes compared more than 800 locales in America on everything from housing costs and taxes to healthcare, air quality, crime and climate change […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
WCNC

Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million in lottery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman is $1 million richer after she bought a scratch-off ticket at a local convenience store. Loretta Mitchell bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket from Three Corner Food Mart in Winston-Salem. That's when she found out she won the $1 million prize. Mitchell could...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Ranks As the Best Place to Live in 2022

Thinking about moving to a new area? Or maybe you wonder more about the new area you are in. Well, North Carolina has some great options for you. While many are contemplating between suburb living or city living, it’s good to do some research on an area before you get there.
POLITICS
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman takes home million-dollar prize

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket paid off for a Winston-Salem woman! Loretta Mitchell bought a Jumbo Bucks ticket from Three Corner Food Mart on East 30th Street in Winston-Salem and took home a $1 million prize! She chose the lump sum option, taking home over $425,000. Congratulations, Loretta!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#The Lottery#Wral#Wncn#Cox Media Group
WNCT

May 12: NC counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina or come here often on holiday, then you probably know that there are lots of great seafood restaurants in the state. In fact, it's one of the foods you should really try when visiting North Carolina. However, since there are so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to pick a restaurant. Don't worry, we got your back. We have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit on your next visit. Here are our choices:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
iheart.com

South Carolina Woman 'Speechless' After Scoring Top Lottery Prize

The universe works in mysterious ways — that's what one woman in South Carolina discovered when she scored big lottery prize. A Midlands woman recently tried her luck at the lottery, picking up a $3 Bingo Squared scratch-off ticket at a store she didn't even intend on stopping at, according to a release from the South Caroline Education Lottery. She was on her way to another store when she couldn't change lanes and ended up driving to the Cheap Way #2 on North Main Street in Sumter.
SUMTER, SC
WCNC

Popular Ballantyne bar closes permanently 'effective immediately'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Yet another popular spot in the Charlotte area is closing its doors. On Thursday, Blue Olive Lounge Ballantyne announced it would be "closed permanently effective immediately" on its social media platforms. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Identical success: Florida twins are co-salutatorians with same GPAs

TAMPA, Fla. — Identical twins graduated from a west-central Florida high school as co-salutatorians -- thanks to their identical grade-point averages. Alexander Deevers, and his brother, Dane Deevers, finished with 9.12 GPAs at Wharton High School in Tampa, WTVT reported. The brothers credited their weighted averages to advanced placement courses and dual-enrollment at Hillsborough Community College, according to the television station.
TAMPA, FL
WNCT

North Carolina the No. 2 safest state during COVID

(WNCT) – Wallethub posted an article recently about the safest states during COVID-19 pandemic and North Carolina ranked No. 2 overall. The rankings are set up across five key metrics that include the level of COVID-19 community transmission, the rates of positive testing, hospitalizations, and death, as well as the share of the eligible population […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
91K+
Followers
102K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy