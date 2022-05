OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A very warm afternoon around the metro with temperatures reaching the upper 80s in many spots. A cold front pushing in during the afternoon help to spark an isolated storms on the north side of town, that storm quickly fell apart. A few more spotty storms are possible just south of the metro this evening as that cold front continues to sag south. Storms should be pushing out of the area by 8 or 9pm as the cold front continues to drop south. Temperatures will cool into the 60s and 50s tonight behind that front.

