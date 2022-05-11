ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Scarlet Sunrise: Trio of Buckeyes near top of way-too-early No. 1 NFL draft pick odds

By Spencer Holbrook about 6 hours
Paris Johnson is among the top five in odds to be the No. 1 pick next spring. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Trio of Buckeyes near top of way-too-early No. 1 NFL draft pick odds

The oddsmakers are apparently aware of just how good the Ohio State offense is going to be this fall.

It might be a historically good unit led by C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Paris Johnson. Maybe that’s why all three are in the top five to be the No. 1 overall pick in next spring’s NFL Draft.

Stroud (+200) is the favorite to be the first selection, according to the folks at DraftKings. Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young has the second best odds, and his teammate Will Anderson, an Edge rusher, has the third best odds. Then Johnson (+1000) and Smith-Njigba (+1500) round out the top five.

Need any proof Ohio State will field a loaded offense? The folks at the next level are already eyeing how they can get the best Buckeyes on their roster next spring. That’s the proof.

More coverage from Lettermen Row as Dylan Raiola commits to Buckeyes

Five-star quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola has made his college decision.

He committed to Ohio State on Monday night.

Raiola, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound right-hander who plays at Chandler (Ariz.) High School, picked the Buckeyes on Monday — his birthday — and committed to Ryan Day and Corey Dennis ahead of USC, Georgia, Oregon, Texas and more than 20 other college programs.

Lettermen Row has wall-to-wall coverage of Raiola’s decision to commit to the Buckeyes. Jeremy Birmingham was in Arizona with the Raiola family to find out why Dylan chose Ohio State.

Miss any of the coverage? We have you covered:

New Tim May Podcast

Chandler (Ariz.) High School five-star Dylan Raiola isn’t just another talented player. No, he is the No. 1 player in the country in the class of 2024. And he is locked in to a commitment with Ryan Day, Corey Dennis and the Buckeyes.

Lettermen Row’s Tim May is back with another special edition of the Tim May Podcast to break down every angle of the landscape-shifting commitment. Tim is joined by Lettermen Row recruiting expert Jeremy Birmingham to analyze just how important the commitment of Raiola is for Ohio State in the classes of 2023 and 2024. Spoiler alert: it’s big.

Raiola already has his sights set on winning titles with the Buckeyes when he gets to Ohio State. He has a chance to win them with the Buckeyes, so Tim and Birm had to break it all down.

That conversations with Tim and Birm make this edition of The Tim May Podcast a must-listen episode. And it’s not just an Ohio State football discussion this week. It’s about where the Buckeyes stand in the national landscape of college football recruiting — now and in the future with Dylan Raiola in the fold for the class of 2024.

You will not want to miss that and plenty more Buckeyes news and analysis in another edition of the Tim May Podcast as the Buckeyes landed another five-star quarterback.

