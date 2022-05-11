ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke requesting public input on how to spend American Rescue Plan funds

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke is asking for the public’s input on how best to spend American Rescue Plan Funds.

The goal of the survey is to understand the current needs of the Holyoke business community. Responses will be kept anonymous and participants will receive a $25 gift card.

Holyoke will receive $29 million in ARPA funds in all just under half of that has already been allocated. You can find a link to the survey on the City of Holyoke’s website.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

