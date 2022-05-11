Holyoke requesting public input on how to spend American Rescue Plan funds
HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke is asking for the public’s input on how best to spend American Rescue Plan Funds.Celebration of healthcare workers to be held at Westfield State University
The goal of the survey is to understand the current needs of the Holyoke business community. Responses will be kept anonymous and participants will receive a $25 gift card.
Holyoke will receive $29 million in ARPA funds in all just under half of that has already been allocated. You can find a link to the survey on the City of Holyoke’s website.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 2