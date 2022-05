CENTERVILLE, Texas — Saturday, May 14, 2022. 2:30 p.m. - TDCJ Chief of Staff Jason Clark gave new details into the search for Gonzalo Lopez. He said the last known confirmed sighting of Lopez was a few hours after he escaped. Clark said Lopez was seen sitting beneath a tree near a wooded area. There have been other calls of sightings, however, those have not been confirmed.

LEON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO