STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Governor Tony Evers visited Stevens Point on Wednesday, stopping at businesses as part of his Badger Bounceback Plan. Evers visited Fall Line Outfitters and Caroline’s Bridal Boutique, two recipients of his Mainstreet Bounceback grants. The goal of the grants is to fill empty storefronts in downtowns across the state and provide money aid to already established businesses. “It also brings other people to downtown because they’re going to one store, they’ll go to another. Over half of employees in the state of Wisconsin work in main street businesses so I think it’s really important,” Evers said.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO