ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Haitian gang leader charged with kidnapping Christian missionaries

By Victor I. Nava, Overnight News Editor
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn alleged Haitian gang leader was charged in federal court on Tuesday with orchestrating the kidnapping of 16 Christian missionaries in Haiti last year. Joly Germine, 29, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., and is accused of conspiracy to commit hostage-taking for his role in the armed...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Washington Examiner

Virginia police charge suspect with possessing $120,000 worth of fentanyl tablets

Virginia police arrested a person who had $120,000 worth of fentanyl tablets in his possession during a narcotics search warrant, police announced Wednesday. Jeremy Tillman, 28, was arrested after police seized approximately 11,000 fentanyl pills and several guns from a house in Ruckersville, Virginia, on Tuesday. The pills were made to look like oxycodone 30mg pills, David Roach of the Greene County Sheriff's Office told the Washington Examiner.
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Caught on voicemail: Marjorie Taylor Greene admonishes voter to 'check yourself'

EXCLUSIVE — ROME, Georgia — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is the rare House freshman to become a household name. The Republican was a polarizing figure even before she took office as Georgia's 14th Congressional District representative, having vigorously parroted false claims, made by then-President Donald Trump and his backers, that the 2020 White House race count was rigged.
ROME, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Christian Missionaries#Haitian#Missionary#Mawozo#Christian Aid Ministries#Canadian#The Justice Department#Americans
Washington Examiner

Violence breaks out at funeral for slain Al Jazeera journalist

A funeral procession for a well-known Middle Eastern journalist quickly devolved into chaos on Friday after mourners and Israeli police began fighting over how to transport her body to the burial site. At least four people were arrested after Israeli police were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital in East Jerusalem,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Abbott faces blowback for denouncing provision of infant formula to migrants

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is facing blowback for denouncing President Joe Biden's administration for providing infant formula for babies in Border Patrol custody amid a national shortage. Abbott, the Republican incumbent running for a third term in November, issued a scathing statement with the head of...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy