Hopkinton Today: Wednesday, May 11

It is heartening to see how many of my friends and neighbors are volunteering to serve on our town boards and committees. Kudos to their willingness to serve. One such volunteer, one of my favorites, is Mary Jo LaFreniere. She is one of my favorites because she is observant, wise, tough, a straight-shooter and drives fiscal responsibility. She also represents years of experience across a spectrum of areas, and brings a perspective which is much needed to lead our town. I am grateful to Mary Jo for serving during two of the most difficult years for our community, leading with grace, fortitude and humility. Let us re-elect this excellent candidate for Select Board. Please join me on Monday, May 16th, to vote for Mary Jo LaFreniere.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO