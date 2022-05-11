ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Hopkinton Today: Wednesday, May 11

By Jerry Spar
hopkintonindependent.com
 3 days ago

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday's news, highlights of what's on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The Hopkinton School Nutrition Department emailed schools families on Tuesday requesting that students pack...

hopkintonindependent.com

hopkintonindependent.com

Khumalo appears unlikely to be offered position in Watertown

At its meeting Thursday night, the Watertown City Council again interviewed the three finalists for the city manager position, including Hopkinton Town Manager Norman Khumalo. At the conclusion of the meeting, during a general discussion, six of the nine council members expressed a preference for George Proakis, who is Somerville’s executive director of Somerville’s Office of Strategic Planning & Community Development. The other three councilors did not indicate their choice.
WATERTOWN, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Letter to the Editor: LaFreniere for Select Board

It is heartening to see how many of my friends and neighbors are volunteering to serve on our town boards and committees. Kudos to their willingness to serve. One such volunteer, one of my favorites, is Mary Jo LaFreniere. She is one of my favorites because she is observant, wise, tough, a straight-shooter and drives fiscal responsibility. She also represents years of experience across a spectrum of areas, and brings a perspective which is much needed to lead our town. I am grateful to Mary Jo for serving during two of the most difficult years for our community, leading with grace, fortitude and humility. Let us re-elect this excellent candidate for Select Board. Please join me on Monday, May 16th, to vote for Mary Jo LaFreniere.
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Letter to the Editor: Coutinho for Select Board

I agree with the letters and opinions of other former Select Board members who served with John Coutinho and have firsthand knowledge of his integrity and dedication to the citizens and employees of Hopkinton. Over the last 10 years, no one has volunteered more of their time for Hopkinton than...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

HPS Assistant Superintendent Parson lands superintendent job in Plainville

Hopkinton Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Parson will leave the district to take a job as superintendent in Plainville at the end of this school year. Plainville School Committee members chose Parson at a meeting Thursday after interviewing the three finalists the previous week, according to a story in The Sun Chronicle.
PLAINVILLE, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Letter to the Editor: Malloy for constable

I am pleased to endorse Beth Malloy for constable, two-year seat. It was no surprise that Beth stepped up to fill the seat she currently holds; volunteerism, advocacy and fairness are part of Beth’s character. In addition to working professionally in a capacity to help others, Beth continues to devote much of her time to additional volunteer roles, including offering rescue dogs a warm and safe foster environment and serving as a compassionate care companion in Milford Regional Hospital’s palliative care unit. Beth has been a kind, reliable and trustworthy friend and neighbor since I first met her. Without a doubt, Beth Malloy will continue to serve the town of Hopkinton as constable with integrity and dedication. I hope you will join me in casting your vote for Beth Malloy as town constable on May 16th.
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Ballot questions explained for Monday’s Town Election

Following are the 2022 Annual Town Election ballot questions with explanations, as distributed by Town Hall. For information on the candidates in Monday’s election, click here. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday at Hopkinton Middle School’s Brown Gym. Question 1: Shall the Town of Hopkinton be...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Letter to the Editor: Morand for School Committee

Join me in voting for Holly Lynn Morand for the two-year position on Hopkinton School Committee on Monday, May 16. From Day 1 of Holly’s campaign, she has been meeting with stakeholders and researching the critical issues our schools are facing now and into the years ahead. Holly’s experience and knowledge of our schools and community speak for itself, but I am floored by nearly daily campaign posts of her “deep dives” on the pressing issues facing our community, such as community growth, mental health and bullying and curriculum development, including but not limited to the needs of advanced learners and children with dyslexia.
HOPKINTON, MA
NECN

Has the 5th Wave Arrived? COVID Cases Surging Again in Mass.

COVID-19 cases are surging once again in Massachusetts, with statewide and school numbers seeing large increases in recent days. And most counties in the state are now in the high risk category, the CDC says. This latest increase is being attributed to subvariants of omicron -- the "stealth" omicron variant...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

It’s Illegal in MA to Do This Fun Activity in Your Yard…$100 Fine

As a Massachusetts resident, my brother had to be careful about doing an activity that is illegal in the Bay State. He was really into owning and lighting off fireworks on our northern Berkshire County property. To be honest, I'm not sure how he got his hands on fireworks as he was lighting them off as young as his early teens. He was a bit of a firebug. For me, I enjoyed watching the light show and it got to the point where I would beg him to let me fire them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
WBEC AM

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Connecticut Public

Former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy under fire for hiring decision at The University of Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Faculty at the University of Maine have issued a no-confidence vote in former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy. The faculty senate at the University of Maine at Augusta issued no-confidence votes in Malloy, who is now chancellor of The University of Maine System, and in the presidential search that led to the hiring of Michael R. Laliberte to lead the Augusta campus.
AUGUSTA, ME
nbcboston.com

How Long Do I Need to Quarantine If I Test Positive for COVID-19?

With COVID-19 cases rising in Massachusetts and most of the state now considered high risk for community transmission, it may be time to revisit quarantine guidance. What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? The latest virus quarantine guidance, as posted on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Chronic homelessness rises sharply in western Massachusetts

Overall homelessness in the four counties of western Massachusetts remained at about the same level as last year according to the point-in-time census taken last February. But the latest data shared at a recent gathering of activists, lawmakers, government officials, and housing specialists, revealed a near doubling of the number of chronically homeless people.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hopkintonindependent.com

Richard Diehl, 94

Richard “Dick” Diehl, 94, of Westborough passed away May 8 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center in Worcester. Richard was predeceased by his beloved wife, Connie (Fallon) Diehl. Born in Poughkeepsie, New York, on July 21, 1927, he was the son of the late Philip and Ethel (Lawson) Diehl. During World War II, Richard served with the United States Navy Seabees, attaining the rank of electrician’s mate third class.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
WGME

Billionaire demolishes former Rockefeller home on oceanfront estate in Maine

MOUNT DESERT (BDN) -- Four years after buying the former Seal Harbor estate of fellow billionaire David Rockefeller Sr., the new owner of Ringing Point is making changes to the oceanfront property. Mitchell Rales, the billionaire co-founder of Danaher Corp., is having Rockefeller’s former summer house torn down. Rales...
MAINE STATE
whdh.com

2 Mass. residents win $25,000 a year for life lottery prizes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Bay State residents recently won $25,000 a year for life prizes on Massachusetts State Lottery games. Robert King, of Fitchburg, won his prize in the multi-state “Lucky for Life” game after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in a drawing that was held in January. He claimed his prize on April 26, chose the cash option, and received a one-time payment of $390,000.
FITCHBURG, MA

