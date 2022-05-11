S-C Men’s Golf Team Wins Class 4, District 4 Title

When I was living in Columbia from 2014-1018, I had an opportunity to see Kip Moore headline a show at the University of Missouri. He opening act, just happened to be a then, newcomer names Sam Hunt. The ladies went crazy for Sam. He was a nice performer and when 'Leave The Night On' , 'Take Your Time' and 'House Party' were released, he became a superstar. He has a chart topper currently with his song '23' and also because he and his wife have been estranged and they are expecting their first child. They seem to have worked out their problems, and you can click HERE for that story.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO