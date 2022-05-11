ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S-C Men’s Golf Team Wins Class 4, District 4 Title

By Townsquare Sedalia
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 4 days ago
For the first time in 35 years, the Smith-Cotton men’s golf program will compete at the MSHSAA State Championship after winning the 2022 Class 4, District 4 title on Monday at Drumm Farm Golf Club in Independence. The Tigers shot 346, edging out host school Grain...

