Dallas County Supervisors Approve Bid For 270th Street Bridge Project

Former Waterloo City Councilwoman Sharon Juon has died. Juon served as an at-large council member and Mayor Pro-tem from 2017-2021. She did not seek re-election last fall due to health reasons. Before she served on the city council, Juon was the Executive Director of the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments—or INRCOG—for 25 years and also held positions at Waterloo Downtown Council and Waterloo Chamber of Commerce. In addition, she served on the boards of the Black Hawk Gaming Association, the Iowa State University Foundation and was a chair for the Cedar Valley United Way. No memorial or funeral services have been announced as yet.
