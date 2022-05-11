ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Dallas County Supervisors Approve Bid For 270th Street Bridge Project

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved a bid for the 270th Street Bridge Project at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board awarded the project to Murphy Heavy...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie Center City Council Approves Pretreatment Agreement

The Guthrie Center City Council met Monday. The Council approved the pretreatment agreement and permit with the Guthrie County Quality Meats and heard a department report from Guthrie Center Streets Superintendent Bob Secoy. The Board tabled the budget review for further consideration.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Prairie seed farmer fined for building river levees without permission

A Winterset farmer has twice built earthen levees near rivers on his land without a permit and was recently fined $5,500, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources order. Dan Allen, founder of Allendan Seed Company, was first issued a notice of violation by the DNR in 2014 for constructing a levee along […] The post Prairie seed farmer fined for building river levees without permission appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WINTERSET, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Timeline Set for Jefferson’s Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements

A required project in Jefferson recently took a major step forward. The Jefferson City Council approved at its most recent meeting last month to pay engineering firm Bolton and Menk $730,000 for final designs and bidding for the wastewater treatment plant improvement project. City Administrator Mike Palmer says the payment is coming from a previously approved state revolving loan. He lays out how the majority of the now over $13 million project will be paid for.
JEFFERSON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Dallas County, IA
Government
County
Dallas County, IA
KCCI.com

Busy Ankeny road to close briefly for trail bridge project

ANKENY, Iowa — A heads-up for drivers in the metro. A section of Southeast Oralabor Road in Ankeny is closing at 9 p.m. Thursday. There will be a marked detour available. It's scheduled to reopen Friday at 6 a.m. in time for rush hour. Crews are putting in a...
ANKENY, IA
cityofames.org

Lane Closures on South 16th Street Planned

Work to relocate several power poles and related overhead lines at the intersection of South Duff Avenues and South 16th Street will take place over the next several weeks. Lane closures on the outside eastbound lanes of South 16th Street, both east and west of Duff Avenue, will be necessary when poles are being set. These lane closures are expected to be intermittent over the next two to three weeks.
AMES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

First Recipient Announced for “Jefferson Wants You” Initiative

Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community has announced its first business recipient of a new incentive program. Abby McConnell is one of the organizers of the new Jefferson Wants You Campaign and she spoke about the details at the Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation grant awards ceremony last month, where the program received $40,000.
JEFFERSON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Subdivision#Urban Construction#The Board
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Stuart City Council Approves New Mowing Contract After Alleged Threats

The Stuart City Council met Monday. The Council decided to rescind a mowing contract by Countryside Lawn Solutions after a letter was submitted and read out loud about alleged threats from a city employee made against the company. The Council also decided to take action against the employee later. Then they approved a six month mowing contract from TCB Lawn Services for $26,500 and a spraying weeds bid for Schwinger Lawn Service for $2,600. Also, the Council approved a four percent raise for full and part time city employees wages for the next fiscal year?, the designation of State and Local Fiscal Recovery and made a donation for $500 to the Congregate Meals.
STUART, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Supervisors Approve Issuance Loan Agreement

The Guthrie County Supervisors met Tuesday. The Board approved a loan agreement with a vote of four to one, that would issue $8.5 million in general obligation urban renewal bonds and provide for the levy of taxes to pay the same. Supervisor Clifford Carney voted no due to the collection of 100 percent of the wind turbine tax increment financing debit services will only go toward county rural roads and bridge projects.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Time To Register For Fair Experience Day With Dallas County Extension

If you are wanting to get a little taste of the Dallas County Fair, an upcoming fair experience day can now be registered for. On June 8th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel all 4-H members and non-4-H members are welcome to attend the 2022 Fair Experience Day. Those who wish to attend are asked to register.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
1650thefan.com

Former Waterloo Councilwoman Juon Dies

Former Waterloo City Councilwoman Sharon Juon has died. Juon served as an at-large council member and Mayor Pro-tem from 2017-2021. She did not seek re-election last fall due to health reasons. Before she served on the city council, Juon was the Executive Director of the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments—or INRCOG—for 25 years and also held positions at Waterloo Downtown Council and Waterloo Chamber of Commerce. In addition, she served on the boards of the Black Hawk Gaming Association, the Iowa State University Foundation and was a chair for the Cedar Valley United Way. No memorial or funeral services have been announced as yet.
WATERLOO, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors Hear Transportation Grant Program

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During open forum, County Attorney Thomas Laehn addressed the Board. He said a new state law made some changes to government public records requests. One of the main changes in the law is that municipalities can’t charge a fee for the first 30 minutes to fulfill someone’s public records request. Laehn said the Supervisors previously passed a policy that makes the first hour free for requests to the Board, while the other county departments were in charge of determining their own policies. He added revisions to the policy will need to be made for those other departments.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panorama School Board Approves Female Wrestling Sharing Agreement

The Panorama School Board met Monday. The Board approved the first reading of the policy that puts limitations on employment references and the female wrestling sharing agreement with West Central Valley and Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center high schools, with all the schools to cost share for a head coach. Finally the Board approved the SVPA Architects feasibility study for the competition gymnasium addition for $9,500.
EDUCATION
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Hospital Announces 2020 DAISY, Sunshine Awards

Guthrie County Hospital and Clinics held their annual award presentations for outstanding nurses and certified nursing assistants on Thursday. There were five nominees for the fifth annual DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award which is an international award given to an extraordinary nurse. The nurses nominated included Pam Bruns, Kate Thompson, Jess Mallory, Danielle Kopaska and Amanda Waltz was named this year’s winner of the DAISY award. Waltz told Raccoon Valley Radio this award means the world to her.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel Founders Day Is Coming Up Soon

There will be a fun day coming up soon in Dallas County that will look to celebrate the history of the city of Adel. Adel Founders Day will be taking place beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21st with a gathering at 9th and Main Street for a panoramic picture that will be taken at 1:30 p.m. That will be followed by cake and ice cream at the Raccoon Valley Bank Stage and Pavillion with a welcome from Adel Mayor Jim Peters.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Legislative Coffee Continuing For Rep. Ray Sorensen

As the 2022 Iowa Legislative Session continues, a local representative will still hold a conversation over a cup of coffee. Representative of House District 20 Ray Sorensen is asking the public to come to the Olive Branch in Greenfield for a free legislative coffee event.. He will discuss the education savings account bill with the former chairman of education Walt Rodgers to support school vouchers and the Director of Iowa School Finance Information Services Margaret Buckton will be there to provide opposition.
GREENFIELD, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy