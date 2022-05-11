Dallas County Supervisors Approve Bid For 270th Street Bridge Project

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During open forum, County Attorney Thomas Laehn addressed the Board. He said a new state law made some changes to government public records requests. One of the main changes in the law is that municipalities can’t charge a fee for the first 30 minutes to fulfill someone’s public records request. Laehn said the Supervisors previously passed a policy that makes the first hour free for requests to the Board, while the other county departments were in charge of determining their own policies. He added revisions to the policy will need to be made for those other departments.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO