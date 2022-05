Looking to plan your summer getaway? Given that we can travel to almost anywhere in the world again, it’s kind of overwhelming trying to sort out exactly where to head to. Luckily, Airbnb has just released a report detailing where people are flocking to this summer, so you can either plan a holiday somewhere really on trend – or indeed swerve the crowds and go somewhere else entirely. When it comes to domestic tourism, people across the world are escaping from cities to the countryside. In the UK, that means from London to Cornwall; in Italy, from Rome to Sardinia, and in Spain from Barcelona to Costa Blanca. In the USA, rural spots like the Florida Panhandle and Acadia National Park are particularly popular.

