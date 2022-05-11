Greene County Medical Center to Host Next Java and Juice on Friday

The Greene County Medical Center recently recognized staff that are considered non-nursing or non-clinical employees. There were six nominees for the Partner of Nursing Award, which started at the medical center in 2020. The award is given to someone that is a partner of the nurses and supporting the jobs they do. This year’s recipient is Amy Sessions who is a respiratory therapist. Sessions first started with the medical center in 1978 before moving to Alabama in 2007 and then returning back to the medical center in April of 2021. She described her reaction to receiving the award and working with the nursing staff.

