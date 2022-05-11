ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Greene County Medical Center to Host Next Java and Juice on Friday

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 2 days ago

Coming off of its initial return of a mainstay program last month, Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community is getting ready to host another Java and Juice event. Jefferson Matters Executive Director Beth Vander Wilt...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Hospital Announces 2020 DAISY, Sunshine Awards

Guthrie County Hospital and Clinics held their annual award presentations for outstanding nurses and certified nursing assistants on Thursday. There were five nominees for the fifth annual DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award which is an international award given to an extraordinary nurse. The nurses nominated included Pam Bruns, Kate Thompson, Jess Mallory, Danielle Kopaska and Amanda Waltz was named this year’s winner of the DAISY award. Waltz told Raccoon Valley Radio this award means the world to her.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

First Recipient Announced for “Jefferson Wants You” Initiative

Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community has announced its first business recipient of a new incentive program. Abby McConnell is one of the organizers of the new Jefferson Wants You Campaign and she spoke about the details at the Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation grant awards ceremony last month, where the program received $40,000.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

100+ People For Perry To Meet Monday

A local organization that pledges to help out local nonprofits will have its second quarter meeting on Monday in Perry. The 100+ People for Perry organization will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 23rd at La Poste in Perry. The goal for 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations per year which will impact the Perry community and will stay 100-percent in the community and each charity, non-profit or worthy cause must be a 501(c)(3) or sponsored by one, be project based and benefit the Perry community.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Time To Register For Fair Experience Day With Dallas County Extension

If you are wanting to get a little taste of the Dallas County Fair, an upcoming fair experience day can now be registered for. On June 8th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel all 4-H members and non-4-H members are welcome to attend the 2022 Fair Experience Day. Those who wish to attend are asked to register.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, IA
Government
Greene County, IA
Lifestyle
Jefferson, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
County
Greene County, IA
City
Jefferson, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Lakeside Village Youth Summer Internship Program Continues To Take Applicants

A local assisted living community is continuing to take applications for their summer youth internship program. Lakeside Village Director Amanda Creen says this is their second year for their internship program that is funded by a Future Ready Iowa grant. Creen says the applications have almost doubled from last year and are coming from all over the Guthrie County area. She encourages anyone interested in culinary, marketing, maintenance, activities, nursing and management to fill out an application. Creen tells Raccoon Valley Radio this program has been positive for the assisted living community.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Respiratory Therapist Honored with “Partnership in Nursing” Award

The Greene County Medical Center recently recognized staff that are considered non-nursing or non-clinical employees. There were six nominees for the Partner of Nursing Award, which started at the medical center in 2020. The award is given to someone that is a partner of the nurses and supporting the jobs they do. This year’s recipient is Amy Sessions who is a respiratory therapist. Sessions first started with the medical center in 1978 before moving to Alabama in 2007 and then returning back to the medical center in April of 2021. She described her reaction to receiving the award and working with the nursing staff.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Historical Society to Host Sunday Program

The Greene County Historical Society is hosting a free program Sunday that features an organization, of which one of the city of Jefferson park’s received its namesake. Historical Society Member Mikki Schwartzkopf will present on the Jefferson Chautauqua Association. This organization ran from 1901 to 1930 and brought in several speakers to the tent at the location of where the Chautauqua Park is now in Jefferson. Nationally prominent individuals included a Major League Baseball pitcher of Billy Sunday to a farm visionary Henry Wallace, that would give Greene Countians insight into what was going on across the country and the world.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Market 2 Market Relay Iowa Returns, Jefferson to Continue to Serve as “Starting Point”

An event that was stifled due to the COVID-19 pandemic is coming back this weekend to the Raccoon River Valley Trail. The eighth annual Market-2-Market Relay Iowa is Saturday, where the 75-mile race starts in Jefferson, heads along the Raccoon River Valley Trail to downtown Des Moines. Jefferson Coordinator Craig Berry says the event includes 250 teams for a total of over 1,600 people, with several exchange points along the trail, including three in Greene County.
JEFFERSON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juice#Java#Food Drink#Jefferson Matters#Chamber Community#The Welcome Center
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Raccoon River Pet Rescue To Host Pet Supply and Fundraising Drive

Raccoon River Pet Rescue in Perry will soon be hosting a pet supply and fundraising drive at the Perry Hy-Vee. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21st Raccoon River Pet Rescue will be set up outside of the Perry Hy-Vee to collect needed supplies for the shelter. Those wishing to help can either purchase the items and place them in the cart as they exit or they can donate items directly to the shelter during regular business hours. Also, cash donations are welcome too.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Conservation To Expect High Volume Of Campers

As the warm weather arrives and the pandemic subsides, the Guthrie County Conservation Department prepares for another busy camping season. Conservation Director Brad Halterman says the last two years they have seen record high revenues from all of the Guthrie County parks. He explains the department has seen a resurgence of the family camping at their parks and hopes that continues.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Legislative Coffee Continuing For Rep. Ray Sorensen

As the 2022 Iowa Legislative Session continues, a local representative will still hold a conversation over a cup of coffee. Representative of House District 20 Ray Sorensen is asking the public to come to the Olive Branch in Greenfield for a free legislative coffee event.. He will discuss the education savings account bill with the former chairman of education Walt Rodgers to support school vouchers and the Director of Iowa School Finance Information Services Margaret Buckton will be there to provide opposition.
GREENFIELD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie Center City Council Approves Pretreatment Agreement

The Guthrie Center City Council met Monday. The Council approved the pretreatment agreement and permit with the Guthrie County Quality Meats and heard a department report from Guthrie Center Streets Superintendent Bob Secoy. The Board tabled the budget review for further consideration.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Hy-Vee Fundraising To Support Perry Police Department, Chief Vaughn

After an incident that occurred earlier this week that resulted in Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn receiving a gunshot wound to the upper thigh, the Perry Hy-Vee is stepping up in support of the Perry Police Department. Store Manager Nate Brokaw says after the incident that occurred this past Tuesday...
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel Founders Day Is Coming Up Soon

There will be a fun day coming up soon in Dallas County that will look to celebrate the history of the city of Adel. Adel Founders Day will be taking place beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21st with a gathering at 9th and Main Street for a panoramic picture that will be taken at 1:30 p.m. That will be followed by cake and ice cream at the Raccoon Valley Bank Stage and Pavillion with a welcome from Adel Mayor Jim Peters.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County High School Senior Awards Night and Graduation Coming Up

The 2022 senior class of Greene County High School has a busy couple of days coming up. The Senior Awards Night will be held on Tuesday, May 17th at 7pm in the high school auditorium. Guidance Counselor Allison Wenck says along with scholarships that will be awarded that evening, there will also be several recognitions, including volunteerism, Iowa Blood Donor Award, the Iowa Bar Association Citizenship Award, academic all-state, the Governor’s Scholar Award, Heart of Iowa Athletic Conference awards, among others. She points out a new scholarship this year is the Mary and George Kundrat Teacher’s Scholarship. Wenck tells Raccoon Valley Radio she is thankful these students are in a community that values their education. The students work hard and it’s fun to see them be rewarded.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

DMACC Perry Vankirk Career Academy Welders Compete In High School Weld Off

Welders from the Des Moines Area Community College Perry VanKirk Career Academy recently competed in the high school weld off. The students recently competed in the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 33 High School Welding Contest in Des Moines which featured 219 welders across 40 schools throughout the State of Iowa.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Solar Coming To The Perry Community School District

As school districts continue to modernize, the Perry Community School District will soon have solar capabilities. At their most recent school board meeting the Perry School Board approved a solar proposal from Red Lion Renewables that will bring solar to multiple facilities within the district. Superintendent Clark Wicks says each year the district will save roughly $11,000 but the solar capability will come with other benefits as well.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ISASP Scores Increase For Perry Schools

For the Perry Community School District their Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress scores were on the rise this year. Perry Superintendent Clark Wicks says the test is taken each year for students who are in grades third through eleventh. Wicks says there was an increase in the scores this year with higher scores for certain grades.
PERRY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy