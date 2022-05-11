ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

Most expensive homes sold in Delaware County, Ohio, in April

By Ben Orner
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248amo_0fa8BJzX00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top three homes sold in Columbus’ largest suburban county last month each went for at least $1.5 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Delaware County auditor’s office and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 183 single-family home purchases were made in Delaware County last month. The average price was $486,390 and the median price was $446,000.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County last month

10. The home at the end of this drive on 4877 McGinnis Road in Delaware sold for $910,000 on April 29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nSyr6_0fa8BJzX00

9. This home at 7881 Tartan Fields Drive in Dublin sold for $1,116,000 on April 22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3TV2_0fa8BJzX00

8. This home at 8993 Sunningdale Lane in Dublin sold for $1,120,000 on April 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c53Ul_0fa8BJzX00

7. This home at 7373 Riverside Drive in Powell sold for $1,126,000 on April 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lb4qT_0fa8BJzX00

6. This home at 2460 Dauer Court in Powell sold for $1,180,000 on April 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42LIM4_0fa8BJzX00

5. The home on this plot of land at 3821 Burnt Pond Road in Ostrander sold for $1.2 million on April 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSAsS_0fa8BJzX00

4. This home at 7699 Perry Road in Delaware sold for $1.2 million on April 26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0IRn_0fa8BJzX00

3. This home at 5270 Brighton Place in Powell sold for $1.5 million on April 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SEZhG_0fa8BJzX00

2. This home at 5964 Whittingham Drive in Dublin sold for $1.5 million on April 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Kum0_0fa8BJzX00

1. This home at 10728 New Castle Place in Powell sold for $1,525,000 on April 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Nvxn_0fa8BJzX00
