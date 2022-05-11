Most expensive homes sold in Delaware County, Ohio, in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top three homes sold in Columbus’ largest suburban county last month each went for at least $1.5 million.
NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Delaware County auditor’s office and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.
Excluding transfers for $0, 183 single-family home purchases were made in Delaware County last month. The average price was $486,390 and the median price was $446,000.
The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County last month
10. The home at the end of this drive on 4877 McGinnis Road in Delaware sold for $910,000 on April 29.
9. This home at 7881 Tartan Fields Drive in Dublin sold for $1,116,000 on April 22.
8. This home at 8993 Sunningdale Lane in Dublin sold for $1,120,000 on April 14.
7. This home at 7373 Riverside Drive in Powell sold for $1,126,000 on April 12.
6. This home at 2460 Dauer Court in Powell sold for $1,180,000 on April 15.
5. The home on this plot of land at 3821 Burnt Pond Road in Ostrander sold for $1.2 million on April 21.
4. This home at 7699 Perry Road in Delaware sold for $1.2 million on April 26.
3. This home at 5270 Brighton Place in Powell sold for $1.5 million on April 5.
2. This home at 5964 Whittingham Drive in Dublin sold for $1.5 million on April 11.
1. This home at 10728 New Castle Place in Powell sold for $1,525,000 on April 25.
