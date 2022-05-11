Survey: Most would take pay cut to work from home permanently

Like working from home? Don't want to go back to the office, even if the boss says you have to? Would you accept a pay cut to never go to the office again? A new survey showing just how much the workplace is changing.

Payroll processor ADP surveyed more than 32,000 workers and found just over half, 52 percent, would be willing to take less money -- about eleven percent, average -- if it meant they could keep working from home permanently.

UNO business expert Mark Rosa says workers know they can make up that money by spending less on work-related things.

"I don't have to buy new clothes to work, and there's a lot of other costs. Wear and tear on the car and the gas to put in it," said Rosa. "So a ten percent surrender I don't think is very ambitious from the employees' stand point."

While that could save employers some money, too, Rosa notes that when people work from home, there are risks to companies, like cyber security, and not knowing just who can see sensitive files.

"Confidential information coming across their computers, they're printing things out in their home offices, you can't control who's able to see that confidential information," Rosa said.

Rosa said some businesses may consider hanging on to that eleven percent if it means they can better monitor cyber-security -- because a breach would cost them a lot more money.

The same survey found a majority of workers across all age groups would start looking for a new job if their bosses demanded they return to the office full time.