In the old days (well, three years ago...) when someone was wearing a mask it was odd. Today, not so much. Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on surveillance camera wearing a mask and pushing a shopping cart in a local store. Police say they want to talk to the man "in reference to an ongoing investigation."

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO