First Advantage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ First Advantage Corp. (FA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $13 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The provider of background screening services posted revenue of $189.9 million in the period.

First Advantage expects full-year revenue in the range of $820 million to $835 million.

