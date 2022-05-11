ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

First Advantage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ First Advantage Corp. (FA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $13 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The provider of background screening services posted revenue of $189.9 million in the period.

First Advantage expects full-year revenue in the range of $820 million to $835 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FA

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Memory chip maker Micron launches new pricing experiment for stability

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc on Thursday announced it was experimenting with a new pricing model for its chips called forward pricing agreements that would aim to stabilize the steep price fluctuations that plague the industry. “I’m super excited to announce that a top 10 customer has...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

895K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy