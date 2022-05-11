Yeti: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $25.7 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor and recreational products posted revenue of $293.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290.1 million.

Yeti expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.86 to $2.91 per share.

