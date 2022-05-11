ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

A letter from home: Zimbabwe’s unending crisis

By Karsten Noko
The New Humanitarian
The New Humanitarian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I went home to Zimbabwe in December 2021 after over a year as a senior aid worker in Afghanistan, a period of intense turmoil and uncertainty, probably one of the most challenging assignments of my career. Yet Zimbabwe, my country, is also stuck in a political and economic crisis,...

www.thenewhumanitarian.org

Comments / 0

Related
The New Humanitarian

Durban disaster, Middle East bread shortages, and Somalia’s all-woman media team: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Almost 400 people have died in flooding in South Africa’s eastern coastal city of Durban. With roads and bridges washed away, rescuers have battled to deliver supplies, and some residents have gone without power or water since 11 April. Parts of KwaZulu-Natal province recorded almost their average annual rainfall in just 48 hours – a deluge that took the weather forecasters by surprise. Informal settlements have been particularly badly hit. But neither has the flooding spared shopping malls and businesses that had only recently recovered from politically inspired looting. Toppled containers also forced the closure of the country’s largest port for 36 hours – a key trade route for landlocked neighbours including Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. President Cyril Ramaphosa was visibly shocked when he toured the area on 13 April. He blamed climate change for the devastation; yet more dangerous storms are forecast for this weekend. Durban has a progressive climate action plan, but years of underspending on basics like the maintenance of city infrastructure and stormwater systems have undermined those ambitions.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Mugabe
Person
Nelson Chamisa
Person
Emmerson Mnangagwa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Sudan#Zimbabweans
The New Humanitarian

A reading list for World Press Freedom Day

To celebrate World Press Freedom Day on 3 May, UNESCO and the Government of Uruguay are hosting a three-day conference this week on freedom of expression in the digital age, journalists’ safety, and information and privacy access. With the theme “Journalism under Digital Siege”, this year’s conference focuses on...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
International Relations
The New Humanitarian

From data and misinformation to climate and race: What to watch this humanitarian ‘week’

The humanitarian sector isn’t known for being concise, and neither are its conferences. Take Humanitarian Networks and Partnerships Week, which begins in-person sessions in Geneva today. The summit gathers aid workers, aid experts, and the aid-adjacent for a gabfest so sprawling that it has outgrown even its own name: It now lasts a full three weeks, including two weeks of online meetings.
ADVOCACY
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
The New Humanitarian

Sri Lankan unrest, Lebanese elections, and disgust at Abu Akleh’s killing: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Outrage, sadness at killing of Palestinian journalist. Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh will be buried in her home city of Jerusalem on 13 May (after the Cheat Sheet goes to press), the day after she received state honours in Ramallah. Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, in attendance alongside thousands of mourners, laid the blame for the iconic newswoman’s killing – during an Israeli army raid on 11 May in the occupied West Bank – squarely at Israel’s feet, saying it was “fully responsible” for her death. Eyewitnesses say Abu Akleh was wearing a vest clearly marked “PRESS”, and Israeli forces shot her nonetheless. Another Palestinian journalist, Ali al-Samoudi, was shot in the back and is in a stable condition. Israeli officials first said Abu Akleh was “likely” to have been killed by “indiscriminate fire” from Palestinian militants, but later said both sides had been firing. They added that a joint investigation (ruled out by the PA, and the efficacy and honesty of which is questioned by rights group B’Tselem) would be needed to determine what really happened. Abu Akleh’s death comes at a time of escalating tensions and violence, and around the one year anniversary of last year’s devastating Gaza war: Two Palestinian attackers killed three Israelis in an axe and knife attack on 5 May. Starting in March, a string of similar deadly attacks on Israelis have corresponded with lethal Israeli military raids in places like Jenin, where Abu Akleh was doing her dangerous job, as she had for decades, when she was killed.
WORLD
The New Humanitarian

Darfur displacement soars as peace deal falters

A recent wave of mass killings in Sudan’s western Darfur region has underscored the limitations of a peace deal supposed to address the violence, while raising fears of a wider escalation in conflict as the number of people uprooted continues to climb from a six-year high. Sweeping attacks by...
AFRICA
The New Humanitarian

Is it possible to predict future forced displacement? | Fixing Aid

In this episode of Fixing Aid, host Alae Ismail explores if aid responses could be improved if the forced displacements of the future were more accurately predicted. In partnership with tech company IBM, the Danish Refugee Council has developed an online modelling tool that predicts how many people will be displaced – and in which countries – in the next one to three years. The model relies on open-source data, and on algorithms that identify patterns and relationships by sifting through 25 years of historical information.
TWITTER
The New Humanitarian

The New Humanitarian

Washington, DC
127
Followers
674
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Journalism from the heart of crises

 https://www.thenewhumanitarian.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy