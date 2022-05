KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A child and an adult were hospitalized in a stabbing Friday morning in Kansas City, KS, according to police. Officers responded at 4:58 a.m. to South 50th Street just north of Gibbs Road on a report of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found a child around the age of 10 and an adult suffering from stab wounds. They were both transported to an area hospital, where they remain stable, according to the KCK Police Department.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO