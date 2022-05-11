ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Expect to see more of Prince Charles. This is a slow-motion abdication

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4COOBl_0fa89cfb00
Prince Charles during the state opening of parliament at the Palace of Westminster on Tuesday.

This moment was always going to come.

Due to her failing health, Queen Elizabeth II was not present at yesterday’s state opening of parliament – arguably her most important ceremonial performance in the calendar year. Last night’s palace press release explaining that Prince Charles would stand in for his mother follows a pattern of recent similar announcements, the subtext of which is clear: the Queen is not well enough to fulfil the role expected of her.

Mounting health problems have plagued the Queen since she unexpectedly pulled out of last year’s Remembrance Sunday service having sprained her back. Her difficulties with physical mobility have persisted and she has described publicly how her Covid-19 infection in February left her “tired and exhausted”. Looking ahead to a busy summer of platinum jubilee events, one wonders whether she will be well enough to join in the celebrations.

The British monarchy has to face up to some difficult questions as to what comes next. The word “abdication” has been taboo in the House of Windsor ever since Edward VIII gave up his role as king in 1936 to marry the woman he loved. Indeed, his dereliction of duty exists in direct contrast with the public image the Queen has carefully crafted as the nation’s leading public servant over more than 70 years.

Other European royal families have embraced abdication as a positive way of passing on the responsibilities of monarchy to the next generation. In the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, abdication has meant reinvention. The older generation has been allowed to peacefully retire; the young have taken over and given their monarchies a much-needed burst of energy and imagination.

In Britain the situation has been different. Rather than abdicate, the Queen had sought to gently retreat from her public duties. Over the past decade, honours investitures, royal tours and other parts of the monarch’s routine have been delegated to members of her family. Now the Queen’s withdrawal from public life has been hastened by medical problems, and the Prince of Wales finds himself regent in all but name.

On Tuesday in a packed House of Lords, Prince Charles was flanked by his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, and his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cambridge, as he read out the Queen’s speech. Through this choreography there was a clear emphasis on dynastic continuity. The sovereign was symbolically (if not physically) present, not only through her kin, but also through the large imperial state crown that was perched on a small table in front of Prince Charles. It was also clear what the monarchy will look like without the Queen: the focus of the “slimmed down” monarchy will be the direct line of succession.

This annual speech is not actually written by the Queen or a member of her family. Rather, it is prepared by government officials and sets out the current administration’s legislative agenda for the next parliamentary session. There were few surprises in terms of content, with an emphasis on post-Covid economic recovery, the government’s “levelling up” programme and its constitutional plans now the UK has left the European Union.

Prince Charles did exactly what was required of him. He carefully read out the government’s agenda for the year ahead in just less than nine minutes. He did not stop or falter. There were almost certainly things contained in the speech that he disagrees with – for example, it was notably light on plans for the UK’s climate strategy. But as constitutional monarch he cannot and must not contest government policy.

This requirement to bite one’s tongue has been difficult for the Prince of Wales and he has sometimes resorted to backdoor channels in order to put pressure on government officials to support issues that matter to him. Fortunately for the heir to the throne, the issue closest to his heart – the need to live in harmony with the natural world – now commands deep, consensual support among public and politicians alike. Indeed, Prince Charles has enjoyed something of a return to popularity over the past five years, not least because of his image as the environmentalist king-in-waiting.

We can be sure that his passion for the natural world will be the defining theme of his reign when the time comes for him to succeed his mother as monarch. The climate crisis is not going away. The main risk here is that fringe politicians on the right successfully challenge the current government’s plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions, at which point the issue of climate strategy becomes politically contentious and therefore something royalty must not discuss.

In the meantime, we can expect to see more and more of Prince Charles and less and less of the Queen, as one reign steadily draws to a close and a new reign begins.

Dr Ed Owens is a historian of modern monarchy and the mass media

Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 300 words to be considered for publication, email it to us at guardian.letters@theguardian.com

Comments / 13

Related
The Guardian

A Queen’s speech devoid of ideas or compassion

Rafael Behr is spot-on (Inane and Orwellian: a Queen’s speech to improve the life of Boris Johnson, 10 May). The Queen’s speech was flimsy because it failed to offer any plan to assist the millions of ordinary people who will struggle to survive the impact of economic stresses ahead. And it was sinister, because underpinning this agenda is the iron fist of the state enforcing the erosion of our civil and human rights in actions reminiscent of totalitarian states. Judging by Prince Charles’s intonation and demeanour, I guess he might well agree too.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne set to make royal history at the age of 71: here's why

Princess Anne has a reputation for one of the hardest working British royals – and she is now set to take on yet another military role at the age of 71. According to multiple reports, the Queen's daughter has been chosen to replace her nephew Prince Harry as the head of the Royal Marines.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton's Husband Reportedly Wants To Reconcile With Prince Harry But Fears Brother, Meghan Markle Will 'Pull A Stunt' And Steal Queen Elizabeth's Limelight At Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Prince William is allegedly considering ending the rift between him and his younger brother, Prince Harry. However, the Duke of Cambridge is worried that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might pull a stunt during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration. Prince William Allegedly Wants To End Rift With Brother Prince...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abdication#Fringe#British Royal Family#Uk#European
Daily Mail

Queen's aides have formed a 'ring of steel' around the monarch to prevent Harry and Meghan using her as a source of content for their Netflix show during Jubilee celebrations, royal expert claims

The Queen has a 'ring of steel' around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex's film.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
Country
U.K.
Country
Netherlands
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Allegedly Hasn't Healed Relationship With Royal Family, Memoir Could Be Another Source Of Discord, Royal Commentator Richard Fitzwilliams Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to mend their relationship with the royal family. However, despite their visit to the Queen last month, their relationship with the royals hasn't completely healed yet. Prince Harry Still At Odds With Royal Family, Memoir Allegedly Another Source Of Concern. The Duke and...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband Won’t Serve As Monarch For As Long As Queen Elizabeth Did? Prince Of Wales Will Reportedly Abdicate For Prince William

Prince Charles has been dubbed as the longest-serving king-in-waiting because he’s still waiting for the day when he can finally ascend the throne. Even at the age of 73, there’s still no indication that he would soon be crowned as king. After all, Queen Elizabeth is still the reigning monarch, and she doesn’t have any plans to abdicate.
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

274K+
Followers
70K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy