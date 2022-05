Hopkinsville swept a doubleheader from Dawson Springs, winning game one 16-1 in 4 innings. The Lady Tigers got home runs from Daijiah Owen and Jakayla Grubbs while Taylor Joachim went 2-3 at the plate. Shanyiah Straight allowed one hit in four innings. In the second game, Hopkinsville scored 10 times in the first inning in taking an 18-1/3 inning victory. Hannah Thorson had two hits and no hit Dawson Springs in three innings. With the wins, Hopkinsville is now 7-13-1 on the season.

DAWSON SPRINGS, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO