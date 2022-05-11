Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, dies at 73

Basketball big man Bob Lanier has died after a short illness. He was 73.

Lanier was one of the NBA’s top players of the 1970s, muscling up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Lanier played 14 seasons with the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks.

The left-hander averaged more than 20 points and 10 rebounds. He was the No. 1 draft pick in 1970 after leading St. Bonaventure to the Final Four.

In 1992, he made the Hall of Fame, where a bronzed pair of his giant sneakers is displayed.

The Bucks issued the following statement:

"Bob Lanier was an all-time great Milwaukee Buck and a Hall of Famer, whose retired No. 16 hangs in the rafters at Fiserv Forum. In his five seasons in Milwaukee (1980-84), Bob led the Bucks to Division titles each year and to two Eastern Conference Finals appearances in 1983 and 1984. But even more than his basketball success, which included his being an All-Star in 1982, Bob was one of the most popular players with Bucks fans and known throughout the community for his generosity and kindness. We send our deepest condolences to Bob’s family and friends."



Kareem Abdul-Jabbar posted the following on Twitter on Wednesday:

