Blue states are preparing to become abortion safe havens

On May 11, as expected, the Democrats’ latest effort to protect abortion rights failed to pass in the U.S. Senate. But — echoing the likely doomed future of Roe v. Wade — just because it was expected didn’t make it any less devastating to folks who support a pregnant person’s right to choose abortion. The failed bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), would have guaranteed a healthcare provider’s ability to perform abortions, and a person's right to access them. This was the second time this year it didn't pass the Senate, but Democrats said they wanted to vote again on what was essentially a lost cause (for now), to get Senators on the record on their stances. This, they said, was especially necessary after the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that will likely overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that protects a pregnant person’s ability to choose to have abortions.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO