Texas State

Blue states are preparing to become abortion safe havens

By Nicole Narea
Vox
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue states have been preparing for months for the possibility that the US Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade this summer. There have been plenty of signals, even before a recent leaked opinion, that showed the Court is prepared to hand down a ruling in favor of anti-abortion advocates in...

www.vox.com

Comments / 25

Robert Jiron Sr
3d ago

great maybe those blue states can convince the rest of the left to move to those states so the rest of us can have some prosperity

Reply
10
jody
3d ago

Why do so many Americans have a problem with voting their values with their neighbors? Must they demand we all adhere to their values. Not every women supports abortion. Keep your hands off my states rights.

Reply
4
Michael Tinney
3d ago

Come to California .. Newsom will open an express lane , and coupons , and a loyalty card … get enough points and you will get the baby killer squirt bottle/ t shirt combo …

Reply
4
Fox News

Ohio Democrat running for governor tells Chuck Todd government shouldn’t restrict when women can get abortions

Ohio’s Democrat nominee for governor indicated that there should no government restrictions on when a woman can get an abortion during a MSNBC interview on Wednesday. After winning her primary on Tuesday, Nan Whaley, former Mayor of Dayton, will face off against Republican Governor Mike DeWine in Ohio’s gubernatorial election this November. MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd interviewed the Democrat on Wednesday, asking her to weigh in on the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade, and where she drew the line on abortion rights.
The Atlantic

What We Keep Getting Wrong About Abortion

After the Supreme Court’s stunning leak last week, it is finally dawning on the public that Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will likely mark the end of constitutional protections for abortion rights. The Court’s decision to take up the case, coupled with its failure to even temporarily protect Texas women from an unconstitutional post-six-week abortion ban last fall, clearly signaled this outcome. Yet Roe’s core vulnerability lies not with the justices voting to strike it down. It derives from how the issue was framed in the first place—as a question of an individual’s “reproductive rights” and not one of the proper scope of government.
U.S. POLITICS
#Abortion Rights#Medical Abortion#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Laws#The Us Supreme Court#Democrat#Republican#The Supreme Court#Politico
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Kentucky’s abortion law is the first in the US to ‘completely and immediately’ eliminate access

After state legislators approved a series of onerous restrictions against abortion providers and patients, Kentucky’s two remaining clinics will be forced to stop performing the procedure, effectively ending abortions in the state.Kentucky’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, mirroring a Mississippi law at the centre of the US Supreme Court case that could upend decades of precedent establishing constitutional protections for abortion care.House Bill 3 will “completely and immediately eliminate abortion access in Kentucky by...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

US treasury secretary warns eliminating abortion access will damage economy and ‘set women back decades’

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that eliminating abortion access will damage the nation’s economy and advancements in women’s reproductive healthcare and economic wellbeing.“Eliminating the right of women to make decisions about when and whether to have children would have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades,” she told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, 10 May.Increased access to reproductive health care and the US Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 ruling affirming constitutional protections for abortion care – which the court’s conservative majority appears poised to overturn – “helped lead to increased labor force...
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
Refinery29

Kamala Harris On Forcing People To Stay Pregnant: “Women Are Dying”

On May 11, as expected, the Democrats’ latest effort to protect abortion rights failed to pass in the U.S. Senate. But — echoing the likely doomed future of Roe v. Wade — just because it was expected didn’t make it any less devastating to folks who support a pregnant person’s right to choose abortion. The failed bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), would have guaranteed a healthcare provider’s ability to perform abortions, and a person's right to access them. This was the second time this year it didn't pass the Senate, but Democrats said they wanted to vote again on what was essentially a lost cause (for now), to get Senators on the record on their stances. This, they said, was especially necessary after the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that will likely overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that protects a pregnant person’s ability to choose to have abortions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Abortion Pills: A Post-Roe Antidote, Soon a Target

The division over abortion is often illustrated with the scenes outside of clinics offering the procedure in parts of the country where tensions over the issue run high – where anti-abortion protesters gather touting graphic images of mangled fetuses, while women are ushered by a clinic escort into the facility to receive an abortion, or other care entirely.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

