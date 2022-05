HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot Thursday morning by an assault rifle while he was sleeping, and the SWAT team responded. The SWAT team was at a club across the street from an apartment complex after gunshots from the club hit a window and injured a boy. They checked to see if anyone is inside the club, then left around 11 a.m.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO