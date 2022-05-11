ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outagamie County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Portage, Waupaca by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 05:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Outagamie; Portage; Waupaca Strong...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edwards; Kiowa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN KIOWA...SOUTHEASTERN EDWARDS AND WEST CENTRAL PRATT COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Kansas.
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Medina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Medina The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Medina County in northeastern Ohio * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 817 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lodi, Creston, Chippewa Lake, Seville, Westfield Center, Gloria Glens Park, Burbank, Chippewa-On-The-Lake and Briarwood Beach. Camel Creek east of Lodi is out of its banks and flooding is expected to continue in adjacent areas over the next couple hours. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Boone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana and Northern Kentucky, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Ohio. In Northern Kentucky, Boone. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 752 PM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Rising Sun, Burlington, Oakbrook, French, Hartford, Belleview, Waterloo, Rabbit Hash, Petersburg, North Landing, Hebron and Pate.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant, Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grant; Pendleton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN GRANT AND SOUTHWESTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES At 500 PM EDT, radar indicated that thunderstorms that had produced very heavy rain across the warned area have moved out. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected from this excessive rainfall in a short period of time. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Williamstown, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Morgan, Williamstown Lake, Knoxville, Cherry Grove, Goforth, Camp Northward, Marcus, Cordova, Northcutt and Sherman. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
GRANT COUNTY, KY
Waupaca, WI
Waupaca County, WI
Ogdensburg, WI
Scandinavia, WI
Nelsonville, WI
Portage, WI
Portage County, WI
Amherst, WI
Nichols, WI
Shiocton, WI
Outagamie County, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEADE AND SOUTHERN CLARK COUNTIES At 653 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Englewood, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ashland, Englewood and Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Fayette; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 848 PM EDT, Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Local county officials have reported flooding in the Beallsville area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include California, Bentleyville, Fredericktown-Millsboro, Ellsworth, Deemston, Newell, Beallsville, Centerville and Coal Center. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Gallatin; Hardin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Shawneetown. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Kentucky Ohio River at Mount Vernon. .Minor flooding is occurring at a couple of points on the Ohio River through the weekend. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 34.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting at 34.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet.
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette, Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Pickaway FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central Ohio and South Central Ohio, including the following counties, in Central Ohio, Fayette OH and Pickaway. In South Central Ohio, Ross. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 801 PM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Chillicothe, Washington Court House, Circleville, Kingston, Williamsport, Bloomingburg, New Holland, Logan Elm Village, Good Hope, Frankfort, Clarksburg, State Route 207 at US Route 22, Austin, Plano, Deer Creek Lake, Pancoastburg, State Route 138 at US Route 22, Andersonville, Pickaway County Airport and Rock Mills.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
#Special Weather Statement#Nickel#Outagamie Portage#Doppler
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Indiana, including the following counties, Orange and Washington. * WHEN...Until 345 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 139 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Campbellsburg, Hardinsburg, Livonia, Saltillo, Claysville, Smedley, Bromer, Rosebud, Prowsville and Becks Mill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dodge; Fond du Lac; Green Lake The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Green Lake County in south central Wisconsin West central Fond du Lac County in east central Wisconsin Northeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 650 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Markesan to near Randolph, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ripon, Randolph, Markesan, Fox Lake, Manchester, Fairwater, Friesland and Astico. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iberia, St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Iberia; St. Martin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana West Central St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 650 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Iberia, St. Martinville and Loreauville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Washington The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Crawford County in east central Missouri Northwestern Washington County in east central Missouri Southwestern Franklin County in east central Missouri * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sullivan, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Oak Grove around 720 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Bourbon and Anthonies Mill. This includes Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 218 and 228. This also includes Meramec State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds, Kitty Hawk Bay, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Marion, Newton, Searcy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Marion; Newton; Searcy The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Searcy County in north central Arkansas Northeastern Newton County in north central Arkansas Southwestern Marion County in north central Arkansas Southeastern Boone County in north central Arkansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bergman, or 8 miles northeast of Harrison, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Harrison... Bergman Western Grove... Pyatt Valley Springs... Dugger Olvey... Myrtle Willis... Crawford Winington... Bellefonte Everton... Pindall Zinc... South Lead Hill Hopewell in Boone County... Yardelle Eros... Bruno HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East Carteret County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 PM 5.2 -0.6 1.6 1 Minor 15/08 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.4 1 None 15/08 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.4 1 Minor 16/09 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.4 1 None 16/09 PM 5.7 -0.1 1.6 1 Moderate 17/09 AM 3.9 -1.9 1.3 1 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas in North Topsail Beach, the lower New River, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Coastal Onslow County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along Bogue Banks beaches, Bogue Sound, the Newport and White Oak Rivers, areas along the lower Neuse River, Pamlico, Core and Back Sounds, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, all area beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 PM 5.2 -0.6 1.6 1 Minor 15/08 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.4 1 None 15/08 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.4 1 Minor 16/09 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.4 1 None 16/09 PM 5.7 -0.1 1.6 1 Moderate 17/09 AM 3.9 -1.9 1.3 1 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected, for a storm total of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Douglas, Dunn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Douglas; Dunn; Iron; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 205 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA DOUGLAS DUNN IRON POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bottineau, Burke, Foster, Kidder, McHenry, McLean, Mountrail by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Foster; Kidder; McHenry; McLean; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND

