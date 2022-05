PEORIA, Ill. – A “major grain explosion” has caused damage at the former ADM plant in Peoria. Peoria Interim Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said crews were called to the BioUrja plant Wednesday evening. He says two 150 foot grain silos collapsed, and there’d been a fire in a third silo, causing concern for another collapse; but it was later reported that two silos were leaning and on the verge of collapse.

PEORIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO