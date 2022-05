A Racine man is facing felony fraud charges for his participation in a scheme that defrauded Educators Credit Union of a total of $30,000. Kameron Simpson was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of fraud against a financial institution as a party to a crime. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines. Because Simpson has previous convictions, he could have additional time added to any sentence he receives.

