These walls tell a beautiful story. When a quaint home in Conestoga, Pennsylvania, hit the market recently, the listing went viral. As commenters marveled at the property, though, they were not focused on its unique location or layout. Rather, they were mesmerized by a mural painted along the interior of the living room. Illustrated in the style of Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night,” the walls are colored with vibrant, swirling hues.

CONESTOGA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO