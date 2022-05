SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Just 16 days away from the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 — tickets are still on sale for the big race. Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles says ticket sales are looking good for this year’s race. He says they are selling more tickets to the race than any other year in the last two decades — excluding sales for the 100th running in 2016. He also says Carb Day ticket sales are rebounding after being down the two years before the pandemic. He expects people to be blown away when they see over 350-thousand people at IMS on race day.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO