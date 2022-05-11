Stella Klumb, 95, Mt. Vernon

Severe storms blew through our area late Thursday afternoon and into Thursday evening. There were reports of tornadoes outside of Alexandria, in Parkston, in Salem, and near Howard. Those reports are unconfirmed. Winds as high as 90 MPH were reported, as was hail ranging from pea-sized to half-dollar sized. Many Mitchell residents were without power as of 6:30 PM, and it is not known when power will be restored. Many stores and restaurants have closed early in Mitchell due to power outages. If you are needing the services of a business or restaurant, call ahead to make sure they are open. Power outages were also reported in Kimball.

