Stella Klumb, 95, Mt. Vernon

Severe storms blew through our area late Thursday afternoon and into Thursday evening. There were reports of tornadoes outside of Alexandria, in Parkston, in Salem, and near Howard. Those reports are unconfirmed. Winds as high as 90 MPH were reported, as was hail ranging from pea-sized to half-dollar sized. Many Mitchell residents were without power as of 6:30 PM, and it is not known when power will be restored. Many stores and restaurants have closed early in Mitchell due to power outages. If you are needing the services of a business or restaurant, call ahead to make sure they are open. Power outages were also reported in Kimball.
CASTLEWOOD — According to local accounts on Twitter, the gymnasium for Castlewood High School was severely damaged during Thursday’s severe thunderstorm. Photos were uploaded showing a tornado and the damage throughout the Castlewood area on Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where one person died in a crash that authorities say was caused by downed power lines. Tens of thousands of homes and businesses were without power across southern Minnesota on Thursday morning after Wednesday night’s storms cut service to more than 75,000 customers. Torrential rain flooded some streets and highways in the Twin Cities area, with several reports of vehicles stranded in the flash flooding. The Storm Prediction Center says more potentially severe weather was forecast for Thursday that could bring hail, high winds and tornadoes from the Dakotas and Minnesota into other parts of the Midwest.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Real estate agents says the hot housing market in South Dakota’s larger cities has spilled over to the state’s more rural areas. While the competition is the highest in Sioux Falls and Rapid City where prices have increased about 20% over last year, the rural real estate market is also changing. In the past, home sellers in small farming communities across the state had trouble finding a buyer. Fischer Rounds Real Estate broker Micah Volmer says she had multiple offers on a property in Kimball, population 700, within a week of listing it.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Strong winds and a tornado caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left three more people dead. Authorities say a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday in Minnesota and killed a passenger, while two people in South Dakota died as a result of severe weather. Winds gusted Thursday above 100 mph in parts of South Dakota, where a nursing home and school were damaged. Earlier in the week, severe weather hit Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico City died Wednesday in a car crash. More storms were forecast for Friday from the Upper Great Lakes to the southern Great Plains that could bring damaging winds and hail.
Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide immediately until sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022, in honor of South Dakota law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty and the 2,917 South Dakotans who have perished from COVID-19. “South Dakotans have courage....
HURON, S.D. –The South Dakota State Fair and C&B Operations welcome Everclear as the support act for Stone Temple Pilots at the Fair Grandstand on Friday, September 2. Formed in 1991, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career spanning 11 studio releases, numerous videos, thousands of shows, and accolades that include a GRAMMY nomination.
ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Some Aberdeen School District employees have made their case before the 8th District appeals court that a lawsuit by parents of five special education student should not proceed to trial. The appeals court heard the case Wednesday. The parents allege a teacher subjected their children to physical restraint, seclusion as punishment and unnecessary use of force, among other offenses. The plaintiffs say the teacher’s supervisors ignored their complaints. The students are all non-verbal, some with autism, some have physical disabilities. The federal circuit judge presiding over the case issued an order last October and held that the case could continue to a jury. The employees appealed.
