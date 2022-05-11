ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

'Stop being so doom and gloom': Democrats launch $15M effort to 'Blue Shift Florida'

By By Gary Fineout
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DTglw_0fa82xZJ00
Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) speaks before the introduction of then-Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris during an early voting mobilization event at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on October 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Octavio Jones/Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In what may prove to be Florida’s last stand as a battleground state, Democrats are launching a $15 million voter organizing effort ahead of this year’s elections.

Democratic candidates up and down the ballot — even those running in contested primaries — have agreed to pour in money that will be used to hire at least 200 organizers and open as many as 80 offices as part of a coordinated effort to pump up turnout across the state.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz contends “Blue Shift Florida” is the start of an ambitious, institutionalized year-round effort that he has been touting since he took the helm of the battered party soon after Democrats were routed across the state in the last election. The idea, he said, was to create an operation that will remain intact after the elections and will be in place for the next presidential election in 2024.

“We’ve been killed since 2000,” Diaz told POLITICO, citing the razor-tight presidential election were George W. Bush narrowly edged out former Vice President Al Gore. “It’s been a real mess. My mission — my push — from day one is that’s not going to happen again.”

The decision by Democrats to pool money together to launch the organizing effort can also bee seen as a signal to outside donors and national Democrats to not give up on a state where the only statewide winner since 2012 is current Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Diaz said this marked the earliest moment Democrats started a coordinated campaign, which he said usually did not kick into gear until after the primary.

“This is the year we push back,” Diaz added. “Let’s stop being so doom and gloom here.”

To justify his optimism, Diaz harkened back to the last midterm elections where Gov. Ron DeSantis won by slightly more than 32,000 votes and former Gov. Rick Scott defeated incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) in the U.S. Senate race by just over 10,000 votes. He said part of the goal would be to send Democratic organizers to all 67 counties in order to lessen the GOP margin even in Republican strongholds. He also said Democrats were hampered in 2020 by Covid-19-related lockdowns where they did not do direct voter outreach.

“We’re not in Mississippi, we’re not in Alabama, we’re in Florida,” Diaz said. “This is still a purple state. We have to get the work done.”

The odds, however, appear formidable for Democrats, who have lost their long-standing voter registration advantage in the state and have been significantly outraised by the Republican Party, legislative leadership committees and DeSantis.

The latest available voter registration numbers show that Republicans have a more than 111,000 edge over Democrats in a state that has more than 14 million active registered voters. President Joe Biden is also underwater in the state and could be a drag on other Democratic candidates.

DeSantis last week boasted at a fundraising dinner held by the Leon County Republican Party that the GOP has the upper hand heading into the fall and that it would even likely compete for legislative seats now held by Democrats.

“Florida is no longer a swing state, Florida is a red state,” DeSantis said.

Republicans say they have built up a ground operation that has been in place for six years now and that they have engaged with more than 30,000 volunteers and knocked on more than 150,000 doors so far during this cycle. DeSantis has also made it a priority to ramp up voter registration efforts during his time as governor.

“Democrats may pick and choose when to pay attention to Florida, but Republicans have continuously invested in the state and its voters,’’ said Republican National Committee spokesperson Julia Friedland.

The money being used to pay for “Blue Shift Florida” is coming from contributions from the party as well as Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), who is running for U.S. Senate, the three Democrats running for governor, leadership committees associated with House and Senate Democrats, as well as from labor groups such as the AFL-CIO, the Florida Education Association and the progressive outside group Florida Alliance.

“It’s a recognition finally that we are in this together,” Diaz said. “Everybody that sits at the table is required to invest. Everybody gets a number.”

Diaz acknowledged that while the effort is slated to cost $15 million, he does not yet have commitments for the full amount, but that most of the money has been pledged.

The outreach effort is drawing praise from Demings, as well as Fried, gubernatorial hopeful Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), and other notable Florida Democrats such as Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz .

“I’m proud to work hand-in-hand with Democrats throughout the state to build a bilingual, grassroots movement that will take back Florida,” said Demings in a statement. “We are fighting from the Panhandle to the Keys, leaving no community untouched and no voter behind in our fight to protect Florida’s families, protect constitutional rights, and elect people committed to that fight, up and down the ballot.”

Comments / 376

Biden is dazed & confused
3d ago

No thanks .. we have plenty of blue state disasters to learn that it is not good to have democrats in charge. Look at Biden the biggest disaster.

Reply(26)
175
JJG in PSL
3d ago

Yeah, Florida needs higher crime, open air drug dens, sidewalk open air toilets, lockdowns and higher unemployment. Get all of that and we too can be as blue as Portland, Seattle or San Francisco.

Reply(8)
142
awkward sil3nc3
3d ago

why are they still labeling Florida as a swing state if even the Democrats are saying it has turned red? 20+ years of voting history says it is a red state and becoming more red every cycle.

Reply(34)
91
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
State
Mississippi State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Alabama State
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Washington Examiner

DeSantis crowns new Florida secretary of state

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced a new secretary of state Friday after the incumbent tendered her resignation this week. State Rep. Cord Byrd, a Republican whose district is in the Jacksonville area, was selected to fill the impending vacancy for the position that oversees Florida's election systems. “Cord Byrd has...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

State judge reinstates sprawling Black-oriented congressional district in North FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A state trial judge has rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis’ demand to dismantle Congressional District 5, a sprawling, Black-access congressional district in North Florida, citing language in the state Constitution forbidding diminishment of minority voting strength. Instead, Circuit Judge Layne Smith, sitting in Leon County, ordered adoption of a version of an existing congressional district that […] The post State judge reinstates sprawling Black-oriented congressional district in North FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Florida judge throws out GOP-friendly congressional map

A Florida state judge has thrown out the congressional map passed by the Republican legislature and pushed by Governor Ron DeSantis, ruling that it violated state law by drawing Black voters out of a north Florida district. Circuit Judge Layne Smith ruled Wednesday that the enacted map violates the state's...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlie Crist
click orlando

Florida’s secretary of state to resign ahead of upcoming elections

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state is resigning, seven months before the November elections. Laurel Lee submitted her resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, according to the governor’s spokesperson. The resignation is effective Monday, May 16. [TRENDING: LISTEN: Audio shows how Florida air traffic controller helped...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Democratic Party#Florida House#Senate Democrats#State Of Florida#Blue Shift Florida#Democratic
cltampa.com

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs juvenile expunction bill

After the measure received unanimous approval in the House and Senate, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill that will expand minors’ ability to have arrest records expunged if they have completed diversion programs. Under current law, minors who have completed diversion programs can be granted records expunctions...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
floridapolitics.com

Amber Mariano announces early exit from Legislature

Mariano will not seek a fourth term in the House. Rep. Amber Mariano announced Friday she will not run for another term in the House. “Serving my community and state has been the honor of a lifetime. When I was first elected to office in 2016, we had our work cut out for us. Quite frankly, I felt as though my constituents had been left behind, our students had been left behind and it was time we changed that,” the Hudson Republican said.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Eight Bills from the Florida Legislature

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 27, 2022, to act on these bills. I feel the people on social security should get more then 20. On food stamps We are hurting we have to choose what we can pay for and what we can’t we can’t eat health because it cost to much Can’t go get blood drawn because we have to pay 150. When last year we didn’t have that cost last year can’t afford gas it is to high so can’t go to dr can’t aford food we don’t have money to buy it A lot of people trade them in for money not me I need them to bad please help us.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
213K+
Followers
12K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy