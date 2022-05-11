ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

EA is rethinking Battlefield 2042 ‘from the ground up’

By Callum Bains
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Battlefield 2042 has been marred with issues since it launched, as technical glitches and the slow rollout of additional content have led to an exodus of players. But publisher EA isn’t giving up on the multiplayer shooter and has committed to improving the game over the long term....

www.techradar.com

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Bethesda Makes Popular Game Free for Limited Time

A popular Bethesda game is now available for free, courtesy of the Epic Games Store. The Epic Games Store is currently giving not one, not two, but three free games until next Thursday. Two of these games are Jotun: Valhalla Edition and Redout: Enhanced Edition. The third, the most notable, is Prey. Developed by Arkane Studios -- the team also responsible for the likes of Dishonored and Deathloop -- Prey was released back in 2017. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores vary, with the highest being on Xbox One, where it has an 84. At release, the game flew under the radar of many. Years later, it's developed into a bit of a cult classic as more and more people discover an appreciation for the immersive sim and the closet thing we've gotten to BioShock since BioShock.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Love Surprise Free PS5 Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers have been surprised with a special PS5 freebie. Last generation, PS Plus subscribers on PS4 were treated to some great free games. And on occasion, subscribers were treated to brand new games on the day of their release. The most notable example of this was Rocket League, which has since gone free-to-play. One of the other more prominent examples of this was Furi, one of 2016's hidden gems from French developer The Games Baker. This week, the game got a free PS5 upgrade out of nowhere, which means PS Plus subscribers got a bonus free PS5 game in addition to their May free games.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

This Xbox Outage Was As Bad As Everyone Is Saying

Xbox Live had a rough go of it over the weekend, with reports of outages covering an almost 36 hours period. Anyone familiar with modern consoles and video games will know that services occasionally have unplanned outages, and while fans are usually still upset, these outages don't last too long. Unfortunately for Xbox, issues started on Friday evening, with players reporting that they could not play any of their digital games, and were receiving messages that the person who bought the game needed to sign in. There were signs of resolution early Saturday, but the service quickly had issues again, resulting in the outage lasting until Sunday. This resulted in a bunch of Xbox owners being unable to play any games on their consoles over the weekend, which brought up some issues with always-online consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Bethesda Update Is Bad News for The Elder Scrolls 6

A new update out of Bethesda and Bethesda Game Studios is bad news for The Elder Scrolls 6 and its potential release date. Today, Bethesda and Xbox delayed Starfield to 2023 out of its November 2022 release. What does this have to do with The Elder Scrolls 6? Well, both are in development at Bethesda Game Studios, with the majority of the studio working on Starfield. The expectation was that this would change when Starfield was released this year. Now, this shift won't happen until 2023, which is going to impact the release of The Elder Scrolls 6.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Battlefield 2042#Call Of Duty#Respawn
SVG

Things Aren't Looking Good For Call Of Duty 2022

For many, "Call of Duty" games have been hit or miss. The series has pumped out a whopping 46 games since its debut in 2003, but not all of them were quality titles. And when ranking the "Call of Duty" games from worst to best, the most hated titles are largely recent releases. However, 2019's "Modern Warfare" was viewed by many as a step in the right direction and was consequently a massive success for Activision. But, shortly after, Activision dropped the ball by releasing "Call of Duty Vanguard" in 2021, which flopped hard.
NFL
Polygon

Magic: The Gathering’s first Warhammer 40,000 cards are sufficiently grim, dark

Wizards of the Coast has finally unveiled the first Warhammer 40,000-themed cards for Magic: The Gathering. Announced in February 2021, the Universes Beyond product line will include four standard Commander decks and four collector’s edition Commander decks, which are all scheduled to be released on Aug. 12. In addition, the collaboration with Games Workshop will also feature three Secret Lair drops. The announcement, made Thursday on Twitch, also included a handful of preview cards.
HOBBIES
TechRadar

Tachyum unveils a monster processor that does everything

The wait is finally over and the US-startup Tachyum has now launched its Prodigy universal processor which combines the functionality of a CPU, GPU and TPU in a single processor. In order to develop its revolutionary new processor, the company first set out to conquer the processor performance plateau in...
COMPUTERS
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Update Has Disappointing News for Subscribers

A new Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate update has disappointing news for subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Right now, Xbox Game Pass is available in two forms. The base form runs at $10 a month. In addition to this, there's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $15 a month. For an extra five dollars a month, this version comes with Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and a variety of other perks and limited-time offers. There have been rumors that this version is going to further expand with the addition of Ubisoft+. While there have been plenty of rumors of this happening -- including rumors from credible sources -- nothing has come of these rumors. Suffice to say, when Ubisoft seemingly and accidentally confirmed the subscription service was coming to Xbox Game Pass, many Xbox fans got excited. Turns out there's nothing to be excited about though.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Fallout 76 Update Gives Players an Early Advantage

Bethesda is all about adding new content to Fallout 76 to keep players who've been around for a while occupied, but in this latest update that's now come to the test servers for a trial run, some changes have been made that affect the very start of the game. Newcomers and those who want to start anew with a fresh character will find within the PTS playtests that people will now be equipped with an assortment of items to help them better survive their first steps into the Appalachian wasteland. This update is currently only on the test servers, however, and will remain there until Bethesda releases it in the live version of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Even Microsoft thinks you should uninstall the latest Windows 11 update

Microsoft has recommended that Windows 11 users uninstall update KB5012643 from their systems due to an ongoing issue with launching system applications. If this seems familiar it's because it was initially reported over a week ago, but the situation appears to have escalated further after the bug appeared within the recent production channel of the May 2022 update.
SOFTWARE
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Two of 2021's Most Controversial Games

2021's most controversial game is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate next week, and joining it is apparently going to be another one of 2021's most controversial games. More specifically, new leaks have revealed that come May 5, which is next Thursday, both Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22 could be added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play, which means if you're a standard Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you will not have access to these games, but according to those that have played these games, you're not missing out on much.
FIFA
GamesRadar+

Nintendo says moving to its next console is a "major concern"

Nintendo has said the transition to its next console is a "major concern." In a investor Q&A session earlier this week (translated by VGC), Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa was asked about Nintendo's eventual transition to its next console. "The question of whether we will be able to just as smoothly transition from the Nintendo Switch to the next generation of hardware is a major concern for us," Furukawa said.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Battlefield Insider Leaks Release Window of Next Game

While Battlefield 2042 has proven to be a massive flop, the Battlefield series is set to continue, but fans of the first-person shooter series may have to wait a little bit longer than anticipated. There isn't going to be a new Battlefield game releasing this year, and according to a new report, there isn't going to be one next year either. Rather, fans of the EA and DICE series will need to wait until 2024 for the next Battlefield game. In the past, EA suggested the game could release in 2023, and it still could, but industry insider and leaker Tom Henderson is reporting that a 2024 release may be more likely.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Nintendo is “concerned” about moving on from the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has admitted the company is concerned about moving on from the Nintendo Switch. It comes after the Wii sold over 100 million units while its followup, the WiiU, managed just 13.5 million. Similarly the Nintendo DS shifted 154 million units while the 3DS sold under half of that.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II News: Censor, Dr Disrespect, and Advanced CoD

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II comes out in Fall 2022, and as we inch closer and closer to its inevitable release date, more and more information about the game is being revealed. Recently, CoD pro Censor, streamer Dr Disrespect, and Activision itself have all made interesting comments about the upcoming game. Here's everything you need to know about Modern Warfare II, Censor, Dr Disrespect, and "Advanced" CoD.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

New Roblox trojan will land you with a nasty PC infection

With nearly 50m active users, it’s no surprise that cybercriminals continue to target the popular online game Roblox with all manner of scams and attacks. According to new research from Checkpoint, researchers from Avanan discovered a trojan file hidden inside the legitimate Synapse X scripting tool which is used to inject exploits or cheat codes into Roblox.
COMPUTERS
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers will be able to check out Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, starting next week! The game is the next Nintendo 64 classic coming to the service, and it will be made available on May 20th. As with all previous N64 games, Kirby 64 will only be available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers that have upgraded to the Expansion Pack. Kirby 64 will mark the 15th N64 game on the system's app, following the release of Mario Golf last month.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Bethesda delays Starfield and Redfall to 2023

Bethesda Softworks has delayed Starfield, its highly anticipated sci-fi RPG, and Redfall, Arkane Studios’ vampire-themed shooter, to the first half of 2023, the company said Thursday morning. Both games had been expected to launch this year. In a statement on Twitter, the Microsoft-owned publisher said, “The teams at Arkane...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

TechRadar

36K+
Followers
41K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy