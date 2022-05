SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Down to its final four outs, Keyser was tasked with scoring at least one run to avoid elimination Thursday at Frankfort. The Golden Tornado did two better with their backs squarely against the wall. Trailing 5-4 in the top of the sixth inning, Keyser put together three consecutive run-scoring hits that allowed the Golden Tornado to overcome a late deficit and claim a 7-5 victory over their Mineral County rival in Class AA Region I, Section 2 play.

KEYSER, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO