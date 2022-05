During the week of May 2 – May 6, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court-Ascension Parish:. Tyvis Williams, 2525 W Orice Roth Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 21, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (2 counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegal Carrying of Weapons. The defendant was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

