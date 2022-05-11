Magnolia Fest returns to Horn Lake
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Magnolia Fest is back this week in Horn Lake.
The festival runs May 11-14 at Latimer Lakes Park.
Festivities include rides, carnival midway, live music, food, art and craft vendors, a dazzling fireworks display and more, according to a release from the city.
Admission and parking are free; $20 for ride wristbands.
Performances include The Flying Oysters on Thursday night and The Free Band on Friday.
Live music begins at 7 on Saturday.
For more information, click here.
