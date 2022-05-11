ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray County, KS

Two Kansas men dead after car, van collide

 3 days ago

GRAY COUNTY —Two men died in an accident just after 5p.m. Tuesday in Gray County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a...

Salina Post

Kansas man dies after ejected in violent pickup crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 4:30a.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Elias, Robert D. Elias, 51, Valley Falls, was southbound on westbound Kansas 4 Highway approximately two miles north of Meriden. The pickup traveled...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Man ejected, killed in rollover crash near Meriden

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man that was ejected from his pickup truck in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning north of Meriden has died. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the fatal crash happened at 4:20 a.m. along K-4 highway, north of Clark Rd. They said Robert Elias, 51, of...
MERIDEN, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kansas motorcyclist dies after run over by pickup

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a crash that fatally injured a 40-year-old motorcyclist near Kellogg and Woodlawn in Wichita. Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Accident Follow Up detectives along with the Critical Accident Team were completing work on another fatal collision on Kellogg and were allowing traffic to proceed east, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after crash with a semi

SMITH COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Smith County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 GMC Acadia driven by Marlene Ruth Benjamin, 61, Smith Center, was at the stop sign on Kansas 8, waiting to turn eastbound on U.S. 36.
SMITH COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas woman dies in 2-vehicle crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Manhattan woman died in an accident just after 8:30a.m. Friday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Chevy Malibu driven by Abby Stous, 38, Manhattan, was northbound on Flush Road two miles west of St. George. The driver failed to yield at the stop...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Cement truck driver killed when vehicle crashes, rolls in southwest Kansas

COATS, Kan. (WIBW) - A cement truck driver was killed Thursday morning when his vehicle crashed and rolled in Barber County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:05 a.m. Thursday about two miles south of McAdoo Road and Elm Mills Road. The location was about six miles south of the city of Coats.
COATS, KS
KSN.com

One person dead, three others injured in Kellogg crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead following a rollover crash near Woodlawn Blvd. and Kellogg Ave. Police say the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). WPD says the initial call to dispatch reported a single vehicle that had...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

2 hospitalized after semi crash into John Deere sprayer

BARTON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just afternoon Friday in Barton County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Peterbilt semi driven by Clarence Ray Messick, 60, Saint John, was was following a 2022 John Deere 410R Sprayer driven by Jacob Tinsley, 30, Larned, eastbound on Kansas 96 four miles northwest of Great Bend.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan woman killed in crash near Saint George

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the person killed in a Friday morning crash near Saint George as a 38-year-old Manhattan woman. KHP says Abby Stous, 38, of Manhattan died in an accident on US-24 and Flush Rd. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Stous...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man dies after cement truck rollover accident

BARBER COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 10a.m. Thursday in Barber County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Kenworth cement truck driven by Anthony R. Peek, 58, Medicine Lodge, was southbound on McAdoo Road two miles south of Elm Mills Road. The truck's right front...
BARBER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

2 killed in southwest Kansas crash

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in Gray County on Tuesday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2007 Chevy Cobalt was eastbound on US-50, when for an unknown reason, the car drove onto the south shoulder. Upon correcting, the Cobalt went left of center and collided with a westbound 2016 Dodge Caravan. Both drivers died on the scene.
GRAY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

KBI: Suspect hospitalized after shooting on Kan. highway

CHASE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) are investigating shooting that occurred early Friday morning along Kansas Highway 150 in Chase County, according to a media release from the agency. Just 6:15 a.m., the Chase...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

2 Kan. men injured after car delivering mail involved in crash

BARTON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident involving a mail delivery car just after 11a.m. Wednesday in Barton County. According to the sheriff's office, a 1994 Jeep driven by Ronald D. Hanhardt, 71 of Otis, was northbound on NE 70th Avenue and failed to yield right-of-way to a 2001 Dodge passenger car operated by Preston L McCord, age 18 of Ellinwood, at E. Barton County Road.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to crash early Friday in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a local hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Friday on the south edge of downtown Topeka. The crash was reported around 5:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of S. Kansas Avenue. Initial reports indicated a Kia Soul car had crashed at...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Authorities locate remains of a drowning victim at Kansas lake

Geary County Sheriff's Department authorities have recovered the remains of a man last seen swimming to shore in Milford Lake on April 30. With help from Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Parks Division, members of the Geary County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit and Sheriff's Office / Junction City Fire Department dive team recovered the remains of Jesse Paul Sockness, 41, of Lawrence. The recovery occurred after boaters saw his body floating in the water about 300 yards north of where Sockness was suspected of entering the water. The location was in the Curtis Creek area on the west side of Milford Lake.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
ABC 4

UPDATE: Woman killed in rollover crash on I-215

UTAH (ABC4) – The northbound I-215W off-ramp to California Ave. has been reopened. The crash remains under investigation. —————————————————————————————————————
