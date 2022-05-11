ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 games will 'deteriorate' if they’re added to PS Plus, Sony says

By Julian Benson
 3 days ago
Standing firm on its decision not to include first-party PS5 games as part of its PS Plus subscription, Sony has gone further saying it would "deteriorate" the quality of its games. While Sony’s chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki didn't call out Microsoft by name, it does seem a little shade was...

