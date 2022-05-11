ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Guilty Pleas for the Week of April 25-29

By Pelican Post
 3 days ago

During the week of April 25 – April 29, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court-Ascension Parish:. James Green,...

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of May 5-12

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of May 5-12: Adarius Joseph, 19, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Illegal Carrying of Weapons, and Resisting an Officer;. Jason Krejci, 46, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to 2 bench warrants;. Jana Rossi, 39, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Louisiana man wanted by TPSO for theft

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La (BRPROUD) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of 29-year-old Emmanuel Lewis Sr. Emmanuel is wanted for one count of possession of stolen property. Officials say Emmanuel may be driving a gray 2001 GMC Sierra truck. If you have any information regarding his...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
2 Fatal Crashes in Northwest Louisiana on Friday

2 young people have died in separate car crashes in Northwest Louisiana on Friday. A 23-year-old man died in a wreck on the ART Parkway at Walker Place. Bossier Police says a full size pickup truck was headed south on the Parkway and crossed over into the northbound lane while apparently trying to make a left turn. This truck hit another full size pickup truck that was headed north.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales man accused of raping child in field near Thibodaux

A suspect was arrested after deputies said he attacked and raped a 13-year-old girl last year near Thibodaux. Marlon Rios, 28, of Gonzales, is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff's Office began searching for Rios after receiving a call...
THIBODAUX, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Sheriff's Deputy Arrested for Malfeasance, Injuring Public Records

Former Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Malfeasance, Injuring Public Records. Louisiana – On May 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, April 28, 2022, the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office (RRPSO) requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier Field Office (LSP/BFO) to investigate an allegation that an on-duty deputy was involved in a hit-and-run crash while driving a marked RRPSO patrol unit. The accident happened on US Highway 71 near the intersection with US Highway 84. Melvin Reliford, 29, of Coushatta, was identified as the deputy.
LOUISIANA STATE
Two in custody after SWAT roll in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. — The Hammond Police Department responded to the scene of a SWAT roll at a motel Friday morning. The police department said in a Facebook post that it assisted the U.S. Marshal's Service with barricaded suspects at the Super 8 hotel on Westin Oaks Drive. Police said...
HAMMOND, LA
5/11: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jarquin Zimetris Handy, 24, Zachary — three counts direct contempt of court; red light; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); four counts drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Two From Louisiana Charged with Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes

Two From Louisiana Charged with Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes. Louisiana – On May 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Gregory Johnson, Jr., age 43, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Keith Bourgeois, age 51, of New Orleans, Louisiana were indicted on May 5, 2022 by a federal grand jury for violations of the Controlled Substances Act and the Gun Control Act. Johnson and Bourgeois were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), 841(b)(1)(C), 846. Johnson and Bourgeois were also charged with possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(ii), and being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
11 graduate from District Attorney's Narcotics Diversion program

District Attorney Ricky Babin is pleased to announce the graduation of eleven adult defendants from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney Narcotics Diversion Program between May 2nd and May 5th, 2022. These individuals were recognized for their successful completion of the program which was implemented in 2019 to target the needs of non-violent individuals who suffer from drug addiction. This program is funded by the Parish of Ascension and led by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these cases is the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge man killed in crash near Addis

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 34-year-old man from Baton Rouge. Troopers responded to a crash on LA-988 in Addis around 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, and learned that 34-year-old Woodrow Vaughn Jr. was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe. The state police say the crash happened when Vaughn’s car went off the road to the right and he overcorrected to the left. The vehicle crossed both lanes and crashed into a ditch. The car overturned after hitting a utility pole.
ADDIS, LA

