Mediobanca profit beats estimates, no direct exposure to Russia

 3 days ago

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Italian financial services group Mediobanca on Wednesday reported higher than expected quarterly results thanks to contributions from all its business segments.

The bank said it had no meaningful direct exposures to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. Net profit for the third quarter of its fiscal year stood at 190.1 million euros ($200.7 million), fractionally down from a year ago but ahead of an average analyst consensus provided by the bank of 170 million euros.

Mediobanca said its core capital ratio remained broadly stable in the quarter at 14%, after taking into account cash set aside to meet a 70% dividend payout ratio and a share buyback started in December. ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Valentina Za)

