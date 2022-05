Hello and welcome back to the D.C. Memo. This week you can find me finally saying a full goodbye to you all. That’s right, MinnPost has finally selected a new Washington correspondent to take my place and take over the Memo! This is of course a bittersweet moment — your new D.C. reporter has deep experience on the Hill and will do an incredible job of keeping you all up to date on the news you need to know about from Washington. Thank you for all the support you’ve shown during my time at MinnPost, and thank you for all of the emails — the nice and the not-so-nice — that always kept me on my toes. With that, I’ll say it one last time. Here’s what happened in Washington this week: Continued fallout from the SCOTUS leaked draft, some big endorsements for congressional districts and Emmer tries to protect freedom of speech.

