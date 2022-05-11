ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Suspect in Bronx police shooting was awaiting sentencing in gun case: NYPD

By Anthony DiLorenzo
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVUVR_0fa7uoYK00

CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A suspect who allegedly opened fire on two NYPD officers patrolling the Bronx Tuesday night before he was fatally shot was a career criminal who should not have been on the street to begin with, according to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Rameek Smith, 25, was awaiting sentencing for a separate gun-related case when he encountered two NYPD officers near Third Avenue and Claremont Parkway around 10:45 p.m., police said. As the officers approached, Smith allegedly ran from them, then opened fire about a block and a half away, according to investigators.

NYPD Officer Dennis Vargas was shot in the arm, police said. Police returned fire and Smith was shot in the head, according to the NYPD.

Smith died at a hospital, police said. The 32-year-old officer was treated and released early Wednesday morning.

Emotional and outraged, Mayor Eric Adams condemned the shooting during an overnight NYPD briefing.

“I’m focused on those who are carrying guns, particularly in this borough. The number of shootings that we are responding to every night is despicable,” the mayor said.

NYPD officer shot while on patrol, suspect killed in Bronx shooting: police

Commissioner Sewell said Smith was a “dangerous criminal who should not have been on the streets of the Bronx or anywhere else.” Most of Smith’s arrest history is sealed from the public, sources told PIX11 News.

However, back in 2016, he pleaded guilty to a robbery in Staten Island and was given five years of probation. While out on supervision, he was found with a gun while jumping a turnstile in Coney Island. He pleaded guilty but his sentencing was delayed twice.

“So you’re asking yourself, ‘he pleaded guilty in December 2021, why wasn’t he in jail?’” Adams questioned. “People want to ask why I’m cracking down on fare evasions? That’s why.”

In the wake of Tuesday night’s shooting, the mayor and police commissioner were expected Wednesday to announce further efforts to crack down on gun violence in the city. To date, the NYPD has removed over 2,600 illegal firearms from the streets, per authorities.

The gun used in Tuesday night’s shooting was a 9mm Glock that was stolen in Virginia in June 2021 and came to New York through the so-called Iron Pipeline, officials said.

A spokesperson from the Legal Aid Society said the nonprofit was representing Smith. The organization accused Adams and the NYPD of misrepresenting Smith’s character as well as the reason he was released from jail.

“Rameek Smith was a father and son. His tragic and untimely killing is devastating. Mr. Smith was released from New York City Department of Correction custody on a non-violent felony in March 2020, on the consent of the Kings County District Attorney’s office and the court. Since that time, after being accepted to Mental Health Court, Mr. Smith complied with all of his obligations, attending every court appearance and consistently participating in programming to address his needs,” the spokesman said in an emailed statement. “Mayor Adams and the New York City Police Department’s baseless claims that this case involves bail reform is patently incorrect and exposes the Administration’s continued refusal to comprehend the scope and benefits of these reforms.”

However, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office refuted the Legal Aid’s account of how Smith was released. According to prosecutors, Smith was indicted on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon in March 2020. In October 2020, Brooklyn prosecutors asked a judge to set bail at $50,000, but the request was denied by the judge, according to the district attorney’s office.

After an evaluation by a court-appointed psychiatrist and judicial approval, Smith pleaded guilty in December 2021 to attempted criminal possession of a weapon and other related charges, per the district attorney’s office. He was placed under the supervision of the Mental Health Court.

Smith’s sentence, which could have been as high as two to four years, would have been determined by the judge at the end of the mental health court mandate, according to the district attorney’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Brooklyn man charged with murder in Bronx triple shooting

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn man has been charged with murder three weeks after a shooting that killed a man and injured two in the Bronx.Police said they arrested Ariel Martinez, 23, on Friday.The shooting happened outside a deli on the corner of Clay Avenue and East 174th Street in Concourse on April 23.Police said Joshua Garcia, 27, died after being shot in the chest. Two other men, ages 39 and 34, were hospitalized in stable condition with gunshot wounds to their legs. Witnesses described it as a drive-by shooting."Seven shots. It was bam, bam, and then five more straight," Edwin Canaan told CBS2."I heard someone saying something in front of my building, and then they started shooting, like firing a gun off, and I got scared. And we saw the guy running," another witness said.Investigators had said the suspected gunman fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

2 Teens Shot in Brooklyn After Dispute: NYPD

A pair of teenagers were hospitalized late Friday when a dispute at a Brooklyn NYCHA building led to a gunman opening fire, police said overnight. Authorities were trying to track down the shooter Saturday responsible for firing on two teenage boys at the Sumner Houses in Bed-Stuy. It happened around 10:30 p.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

Jason Rivera, 27, Arrested For The Murder Of Gloria Ortiz, 39

On Monday, February 07, 2022, at 1610 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two people, shot in front of 730 E. 137th Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Preliminary investigation determined that three (3) individuals were shot. Victim #1, a 39-year-old female, was...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
State
Virginia State
City
Brooklyn, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot inside Bronx park, police say

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was shot inside a park in the Bronx early Saturday morning, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a shooting at around 2 a.m., according to officials. They found 27-year-old Miguel Rodriguez unconscious and unresponsive inside Joyce Kilmer Park, at the corner of […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

2 teens shot in Bed-Stuy, police looking for suspect

NEW YORK -- Two teenage boys are recovering Saturday after they were shot in Brooklyn.A 16-year-old was shot in the right hand and a 15-year-old was shot in the ankle on Park Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police said.It happened at around 10:30 p.m. Friday.Police said the suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been reported.The teens were in stable condition.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Guns#Sentencing#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Pix11 News
CBS New York

2 suspects accused of slashing, robbing man in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for suspects wanted for slashing and robbing a man in Brooklyn.The attack happened on April 18 near Futon Street and Bedford Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Video shows two men punching, slashing and robbing the victim as people walk by.Police say they slashed the 32-year-old man in the neck and took his jacket, backpack and camera.The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
wabcradio.com

Outrage After Prosecutors Slash Sentences for Pair of NYC Lawyers Who Firebombed NYPD Van During 2020 BLM Riots

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Lighter sentences we doled out for two people who firebombed an empty NYPD van during Black Lives Matter protests during the 2020 riots. The NYPD Patrolman’s Benevolent Association President Pat lynch is blasting the decision, asking the judge to impose as stiff a sentence as possible. During a hearing in Brooklyn federal court in October of 2021, 35-year-old Colinford Mattis and 33-year-old Urooj Rahman faced ten years in prison, but now they now face just two years in jail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS New York

3 arrested after wild smash-and-grab robbery, chase in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A smash-and-grab robbery that was caught on camera at a Yonkers jewelry store led to hours of drama as police pursued the suspects into a quiet neighborhood.Police said the four suspects are from the Bronx and have criminal records. Three were in custody Friday.The hard-working store owner told CBS2 he's outraged."They came, and there was fighting with them, grabbing the jewelry inside and pushing them outside," Tony Montana said.Montana was cleaning up and adding up the value of what was stolen.Thursday afternoon, brazen robbers used a crowbar and sledge hammer to smash Montana's display window and grab...
YONKERS, NY
NBC New York

NYC Subway Prowler Wanted for Kissing, Groping Woman on 3 Train

Police in New York City hope to track down a man accused of sexually assaulting a subway rider on a southbound 3 train late last month. Authorities said a 36-year-old woman was approached around 1 p.m. prior to the train's arrival at the Park Place station. The unknown assailant kissed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Two teenage boys shot on Bronx street: NYPD

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two teenage boys, ages 14 and 15, were shot Thursday night, police said Friday. According to the sources, both victims were members of the city’s “drill rap” scene. They don’t have any criminal history. Police said the teens were standing in a group near East 197th Street and Decatur Avenue […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Mother, 4-year-old son toppled to the ground in Bronx robbery

NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the man who attacked a mother walking with her son in the Bronx. Police say it happened at 5:20 p.m. on May 4 on Grand Concourse and Anthony Avenues. Police say the woman was walking with her 4-year-old son when a man ran up behind her and pulled her hair, dragging her to the ground. Her son went down with her. The suspect then stole her $6,500 chain from around her neck. He ran off and got away on a green scooter. Both mother and son are OK. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect nabbed in knifepoint rape in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man has been charged with raping a woman at knifepoint in a Bronx building Monday night, authorities said Thursday. Ramon Rotestan, 46, followed the 40-year-old victim into an apartment building near Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue at around 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then raped her at knifepoint […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy