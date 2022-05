The Boston Red Sox took a gamble on Noah Song in the 2019 MLB Draft, and he's doing everything in his power to make sure that pays off. The right-handed pitching prospect and U.S Naval Academy alum has completed flight school and applied to the Secretary of the Navy for a service waiver that would allow him to rejoin the Red Sox, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported Thursday.

