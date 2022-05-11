ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saxonburg, PA

Route 8 in Shaler reopens after car crashed into pole

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
SHALER, Pa. — A portion of Route 8 was shut down in Shaler after a car crashed into a pole.

It happened around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in front of the Shaler Plaza.

The northbound lanes were closed between Grant Avenue and Saxonburg Boulevard through Wedensday morning.

A part of the pole was dangling and the other part was sitting in the middle of the road.

Shaler police tell Channel 11 the driver wasn’t hurt.

Construction starts at site of collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge, businesses hopeful for new customers

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
