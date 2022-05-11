Route 8 in Shaler reopens after car crashed into pole

SHALER, Pa. — A portion of Route 8 was shut down in Shaler after a car crashed into a pole.

It happened around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in front of the Shaler Plaza.

The northbound lanes were closed between Grant Avenue and Saxonburg Boulevard through Wedensday morning.

A part of the pole was dangling and the other part was sitting in the middle of the road.

Shaler police tell Channel 11 the driver wasn’t hurt.

