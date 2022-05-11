ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Richard “Rick” Andersen, 75, Mitchell

By Mitchell Now
mitchellnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard died Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in...

mitchellnow.com

mitchellnow.com

Tornado confirmed in Castlewood during Thursday night storms

A severe storm system tore through central and eastern South Dakota on Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, damaging buildings and vehicles, downing trees and power lines, and leaving people stranded in their vehicles as dust storms rolled across the region. One fatality occurred in Sioux Falls as a result of...
CASTLEWOOD, SD
mitchellnow.com

Three dead from Thursday storms in South Dakota and Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Strong winds and a tornado caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left three more people dead. Authorities say a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday in Minnesota and killed a passenger, while two people in South Dakota died as a result of severe weather. Winds gusted Thursday above 100 mph in parts of South Dakota, where a nursing home and school were damaged. Earlier in the week, severe weather hit Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico City died Wednesday in a car crash. More storms were forecast for Friday from the Upper Great Lakes to the southern Great Plains that could bring damaging winds and hail.
MINNESOTA STATE
City
Mitchell, SD
City
Plankinton, SD
Mitchell, SD
Obituaries
mitchellnow.com

Dakota Wesleyan softball picks up three All-GPAC nods

MITCHELL – Dakota Wesleyan University softball set three student-athletes on the GPAC All-Conference awards this morning. The student-athletes included from Tiger softball were sophomore, outfielder, Alyssa Burke of Rapid City, S.D.; freshman, infielder, McKinnely Mull of Vernal, Utah; and Senior, outfielder, Adriana Thomason of Las Vegas, Nev. Alyssa Burke...
MITCHELL, SD
mitchellnow.com

Storms cause damage, power outages in area.

Severe storms blew through our area late Thursday afternoon and into Thursday evening. There were reports of tornadoes outside of Alexandria, in Parkston, in Salem, and near Howard. Those reports are unconfirmed. Winds as high as 90 MPH were reported, as was hail ranging from pea-sized to half-dollar sized. Many Mitchell residents were without power as of 6:30 PM, and it is not known when power will be restored. Many stores and restaurants have closed early in Mitchell due to power outages. If you are needing the services of a business or restaurant, call ahead to make sure they are open. Power outages were also reported in Kimball.
MITCHELL, SD
mitchellnow.com

Rural home sales in South Dakota heat up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Real estate agents says the hot housing market in South Dakota’s larger cities has spilled over to the state’s more rural areas. While the competition is the highest in Sioux Falls and Rapid City where prices have increased about 20% over last year, the rural real estate market is also changing. In the past, home sellers in small farming communities across the state had trouble finding a buyer. Fischer Rounds Real Estate broker Micah Volmer says she had multiple offers on a property in Kimball, population 700, within a week of listing it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mitchellnow.com

Crew safe after fighter jet slides off South Dakota runway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say the crew of a South Dakota Air National Guard F-16 fighter jet that slid off the runway while landing at a Sioux Falls airport is safe. The jet from the 114th Fighter Wing slid off the runway at Joe Foss Field about 2:43 p.m. Wednesday after returning from a routine training mission. Emergency crews responded to the scene. Guard officials say they are putting together an interim board to investigate the incident. No further information was immediately available.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Lake House#Bittner Funeral Chapel
mitchellnow.com

Severe weather causes damage in Minnesota; 1 dead in crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where one person died in a crash that authorities say was caused by downed power lines. Tens of thousands of homes and businesses were without power across southern Minnesota on Thursday morning after Wednesday night’s storms cut service to more than 75,000 customers. Torrential rain flooded some streets and highways in the Twin Cities area, with several reports of vehicles stranded in the flash flooding. The Storm Prediction Center says more potentially severe weather was forecast for Thursday that could bring hail, high winds and tornadoes from the Dakotas and Minnesota into other parts of the Midwest.
MINNESOTA STATE
mitchellnow.com

Governor Noem orders State of Emergency for storm response

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem issued a State of Emergency and ordered state personnel and resources to communities impacted by the damaging storms that occurred Thursday in eastern South Dakota. The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management has opened an Emergency Operations Center to coordinate...
POLITICS
mitchellnow.com

US finds 500 Native American boarding school deaths so far

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A first-of-its-kind federal study of Native American boarding schools that for over a century sought to assimilate Indigenous children into white society has identified more than 500 student deaths at the institutions so far. But officials say that figure could grow exponentially as research continues. The Interior Department report released Wednesday expands to more than 400 the number of schools that were known to have operated across the U.S. for 150 years, starting in the early 19th century. It identified more than 500 deaths in records for about 20 of them. The agency says a second volume of the report will cover burial sites and the impacts of the boarding schools on Indigenous communities.
EDUCATION

